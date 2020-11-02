Everything bagel roast chicken with new potatoes

An almost breakfast-for-dinner, this roast chicken can be made with store-bought everything bagel seasoning or follow our homemade recipe in the notes section below.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Homemade everything bagel seasoning mix: In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, put ¼ cup sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon coarse (kosher) salt, 1 tablespoon minced dried garlic, 1 tablespoon minced dried onion, 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds (or more regular sesame seeds) and 2 teaspoons poppy seeds. Shake well. Keeps almost forever.
Ingredients
- 1 whole chicken, about 5 pounds
- 3 Teaspoons everything bagel seasoning mix, see note
- 1 Tablespoon smoked paprika
- 2 Teaspoons dried basil
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 Cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 ¼ to 1 ½ Pound petite red or small gold potatoes (about 1 ½ inches in diameter)
- 1 handful fresh cilantro, roughly chopped, or minced chives or a combination
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees on convection or 400 degrees conventional.
Put seasoning mix, paprika, basil and oregano into a small bowl.
Pat chicken dry.
Tuck wings behind back.
Place back side up in a large roasting pan.
Sprinkle chicken generously with one-third of the seasoning mixture.
Turn chicken breast side up and sprinkle with another one-third of seasoning.
Drizzle chicken with olive oil.
Roast chicken, 25 minutes.
Add potatoes to pan and roll them around in the pan juices.
Sprinkle potatoes with remaining seasoning mixture.
Continue roasting, stirring potatoes every 20 minutes or so, until potatoes are tender, the chicken is golden and the juices run clear when the thigh is pierced, about 50 minutes more.
Gently transfer potatoes to a bowl.
Put chicken on a cutting board and tent with foil.
Let rest about 10 minutes.
Scrape the pan juices into a bowl (or save them for serving over buttered noodles or rice).
Carve the chicken into serving portions.
Serve with a drizzle of pan juices and some potatoes.
Sprinkle with chopped herbs.