Everything bagel roast chicken with new potatoes

Heat oven to 375 degrees on convection or 400 degrees conventional.

Put seasoning mix, paprika, basil and oregano into a small bowl.

Pat chicken dry.

Tuck wings behind back.

Place back side up in a large roasting pan.

Sprinkle chicken generously with one-third of the seasoning mixture.

Turn chicken breast side up and sprinkle with another one-third of seasoning.

Drizzle chicken with olive oil.

Roast chicken, 25 minutes.

Add potatoes to pan and roll them around in the pan juices.

Sprinkle potatoes with remaining seasoning mixture.

Continue roasting, stirring potatoes every 20 minutes or so, until potatoes are tender, the chicken is golden and the juices run clear when the thigh is pierced, about 50 minutes more.

Gently transfer potatoes to a bowl.

Put chicken on a cutting board and tent with foil.

Let rest about 10 minutes.

Scrape the pan juices into a bowl (or save them for serving over buttered noodles or rice).

Carve the chicken into serving portions.

Serve with a drizzle of pan juices and some potatoes.

Sprinkle with chopped herbs.