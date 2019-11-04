  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

Easy Homemade Hummus

Whip this up in less than 15 minutes
The Daily Meal

On the upper west side of Manhattan, NY, Leyla combines modern Turkish flavors with traditional Mediterranean favorites. They make this classic, creamy hummus every day in house and top it with a beetroot salsa and pickled za'atar. Feel free to get creative with your toppings — maybe you fancy roasted red peppers or perhaps just a drizzle of good olive oil. No matter what, always remember to serve with warm pita bread!

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
1175
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups chickpeas, boiled and chilled
  • 1/2 Cup ice cubs
  • 1 Cup cold water
  • 3-4 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 Cup olive oil
  • 1 Cup tahini
  • 1 Teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 Cup Lemon juice, raw
  • 2 Tablespoons salt
  • Pita bread, for serving
  • Chopped parsley, to garnish

Directions

Mix half of the water and the rest of the ingredients. Blend for 6-8 minutes and add more water peiodically to adjust thickness. Top with a drizzle of olive oil and parsley. Serve with warm pita bread.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving1175
Total Fat69g100%
Sugar17gN/A
Saturated9g46%
Protein41g83%
Carbs110g37%
Vitamin A7µg1%
Vitamin B60.9mg72.4%
Vitamin C19mg21%
Vitamin E5mg35%
Vitamin K30µg25%
Calcium356mg36%
Fiber24g96%
Folate (food)901µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)901µg100%
Iron12mg69%
Magnesium181mg43%
Monounsaturated34gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg35%
Phosphorus826mg100%
Polyunsaturated21gN/A
Potassium1377mg29%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg47%
Sodium836mg35%
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Water132gN/A
Zinc7mg64%
