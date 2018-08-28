For many, dinner is the largest meal of the day. A hearty, caloric dinner might be par for the course for you and your family. Other people prefer to eat their larger meals with breakfast and are looking for something lighter to fill their dinner plates.

50 Dinners Under 500 Calories Gallery

If you’re here because you’re calorie-counting for weight loss, be warned — it might not be as effective as you think. But regardless of whether you're trying to cut calories or not, these recipes are a good idea to add to your dinner rotation. Tacos to feed the family? Done. Delicious pasta dinners that don't overload on fatty sauces, but still feel indulgent? You'll find them in this round-up. There's a recipe to satisfy every craving included in this list. With these recipes, you can cook an incredible dinner at home without exceeding 500 calories per serving.

Despite their low-calorie appeal, these recipes are actually really tasty — unlike other low-cal swaps you can only pretend to want to eat. Plus, they’re jam-packed with nutrients from whole grains, lean proteins, and all kinds of easy-to-cook vegetables. Here are 50 delicious recipes that are still under 500 calories.