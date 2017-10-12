Falafel Burgers

The night before, place chickpeas in a large bowl and cover with cold water. In the morning, drain, rinse and pat the beans dry and store in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use them.

Pour the chickpeas into a food processor, then add the onions, garlic, parsley, flour, salt, cumin, corian- der and chili powder. Process until the mixture is a coarse meal, scraping down the sides occasionally. Scrape the mixture into a bowl, cover and refriger- ate for an hour. (You can skip this step but the patties will be stickier to work with.)

Shape the mixture into 6 to 8 patties with damp hands.

Warm the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the burgers and cook until lightly golden brown on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, another 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve in toasted pitas with sliced cucumber and tahini sauce.

Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)