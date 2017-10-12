  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Falafel Burgers
These healthy falafel burgers are easy to make an utterly delicious
Oct 12, 2017 | 4:26 pm
By
Editor
Falafel Burgers
Maya Visnyei

Rather than place these effortless burgers in our 30-minute dinner section, I’ve put them here because of two steps in the method that make all the difference to the taste and ease of these patties. First, start with dried beans to yield a burger that isn’t super mushy, and second, chill the mix before forming the burgers to make shaping them a lot less messy. If you’re going to cut corners to make this dish go from fridge to table fast, you can omit the chilling, but always use dried beans. —Laura Keogh, author of The School Year Survival Cookbook

6
Servings
90
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Notes

GET AHEAD Save 5 minutes by prepping your onions, garlic and ginger in advance.

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons dried chickpeas
  • 1 small white onion, roughly chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup chopped flat-leaf or curly parsley
  • 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 2 Teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 Teaspoon chili powder
  • 2 Tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • toasted pita bread, sliced cucumber and tahini sauce for serving

Directions

The night before, place chickpeas in a large bowl and cover with cold water. In the morning, drain, rinse and pat the beans dry and store in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use them.

Pour the chickpeas into a food processor, then add the onions, garlic, parsley, flour, salt, cumin, corian- der and chili powder. Process until the mixture is a coarse meal, scraping down the sides occasionally. Scrape the mixture into a bowl, cover and refriger- ate for an hour. (You can skip this step but the patties will be stickier to work with.)

Shape the mixture into 6 to 8 patties with damp hands.

Warm the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the burgers and cook until lightly golden brown on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, another 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve in toasted pitas with sliced cucumber and tahini sauce.

Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
2mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
9g
7%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin A, RAE
58µg
8%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
46µg
51%
Calcium, Ca
56mg
6%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
21µg
5%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
20mg
6%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
18mg
3%
Selenium, Se
3µg
5%
Sodium, Na
45mg
3%
Water
11g
0%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.