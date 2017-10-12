Falafel Burgers

Rather than place these effortless burgers in our 30-minute dinner section, I’ve put them here because of two steps in the method that make all the difference to the taste and ease of these patties. First, start with dried beans to yield a burger that isn’t super mushy, and second, chill the mix before forming the burgers to make shaping them a lot less messy. If you’re going to cut corners to make this dish go from fridge to table fast, you can omit the chilling, but always use dried beans. —Laura Keogh, author of The School Year Survival Cookbook
GET AHEAD Save 5 minutes by prepping your onions, garlic and ginger in advance.
The night before, place chickpeas in a large bowl and cover with cold water. In the morning, drain, rinse and pat the beans dry and store in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use them.
Pour the chickpeas into a food processor, then add the onions, garlic, parsley, flour, salt, cumin, corian- der and chili powder. Process until the mixture is a coarse meal, scraping down the sides occasionally. Scrape the mixture into a bowl, cover and refriger- ate for an hour. (You can skip this step but the patties will be stickier to work with.)
Shape the mixture into 6 to 8 patties with damp hands.
Warm the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the burgers and cook until lightly golden brown on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, another 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Serve in toasted pitas with sliced cucumber and tahini sauce.
Recipe excerpted with permission from The School Year Survival Cookbook by Laura Keogh and Ceri Marsh (Random House, 2017)