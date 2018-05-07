  1. Home
Grilled Chicken Huarache

May 7, 2018 | 11:15 am
By
Staff Writer
Talavera Cocina Mexicana

These Mexican open-faced sandwiches can serve as either an appetizer or entrée, depending on how big you choose to make the huaraches. Either way, they're delicious and flavorful and are a popular menu item at Talavera Cocina Mexicana.

3
Servings
Ingredients

For the roasted tomato sauce

  • 1 1/2 Pound tomatoes, halved
  • 1 jalapeño
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1/2 yellow onion
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 3 dried guajillo chiles, seeded and deveined
  • 1/2 Cup chicken stock

For the verde sauce

  • 6 tomatillos
  • 1 serrano pepper
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1/2 yellow onion
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro
  • 1 Cup water
  • Salt, to taste

For the black bean purée

  • 2 Teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 yellow onion
  • Pinch of ground cumin
  • One 16-ounce can black beans
  • Water, as needed
  • Salt, to taste

For the huaraches

  • 2 Cups cornmeal or corn flour mix, such as Maseca
  • 2 Cups water
  • 2 Tablespoons salt, plus more to taste
  • 1 Tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • Cooking spray, for the parchment paper
  • Three 7- to 8-ounce chicken breasts
  • Pepper, to taste
  • 6-8 Ounces shredded lettuce
  • 3-4 Ounces crumbled feta

Directions

For the roasted tomato sauce

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Place the tomatoes and jalapeño on a baking sheet and season with salt, to taste. Roast until the tomatoes are browned, 25-40 minutes depending on the size.

Then, heat the oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, and guajillo chiles and cook until the onion is caramelized. Then, reduce the heat to medium, add the tomatoes, jalapeños, and chicken stock, and cook for 15 minutes.

Place the mixture in a blender and blend until smooth. Strain to remove any remaining seeds.

For the verde sauce

In a pot, combine the tomatillos, serrano pepper, garlic, onion, cilantro, and water and cook over high heat until the tomatillos turn a dull olive green. Season with salt, to taste, and set aside.

For the black bean purée

Heat the oil over medium heat and sauté the onion and cumin in oil until the onion is translucent. Add the beans and cook for 5-8 minutes.

Transfer to a blender and purée the beans; add water as needed to achieve a smooth consistency. Season with salt, to taste.

For the huaraches

In a large bowl, mix together the cornmeal, water, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil. Shape the dough into 3-4 oval 4- to 5-ounce portions about ¼ inch thick. (They should resemble a slightly thicker version of a tortilla.) Press each oval between 2 sheets of greased parchment paper.

Preheat a griddle over medium-high heat.

Place the dough on the griddle and cook until light golden brown, about 1 minute on each side. Let rest until warm, then pinch the outer edges to form ridges around the outside.

Preheat a gas grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper, to taste. Grill the chicken until cooked through but still juicy, about 3 minutes per side. (Check the thickest part of the meat before removing from the heat.)

Heat the remaining oil in a fry pan or heavy skillet. Fry the dough until it is crispy on the outside but still flexible and soft, for about 1 minute. Drain and season with salt, to taste.

For each huarache, top with 1 ½ tablespoons of the black bean purée, 2 tablespoons of the verde sauce, 2 ounces shredded lettuce, some chicken breast, and 1 ounce crumbled feta. Transfer to a plate and add 3 ounces of the roasted tomato sauce around the edges.

Grilled Chicken Shopping Tip

When buying chicken, make sure to ask for it to be placed in a separate plastic bag, to minimize the risk of cross-contamination.

Grilled Chicken Cooking Tip

Allow meat to rest for at least ten minutes before slicing into it; otherwise, the juices will leak out.