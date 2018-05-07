Grilled Chicken Huarache

In a large bowl, mix together the cornmeal, water, salt, and 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil. Shape the dough into 3-4 oval 4- to 5-ounce portions about ¼ inch thick. (They should resemble a slightly thicker version of a tortilla.) Press each oval between 2 sheets of greased parchment paper.

Preheat a griddle over medium-high heat.

Place the dough on the griddle and cook until light golden brown, about 1 minute on each side. Let rest until warm, then pinch the outer edges to form ridges around the outside.

Preheat a gas grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper, to taste. Grill the chicken until cooked through but still juicy, about 3 minutes per side. (Check the thickest part of the meat before removing from the heat.)

Heat the remaining oil in a fry pan or heavy skillet. Fry the dough until it is crispy on the outside but still flexible and soft, for about 1 minute. Drain and season with salt, to taste.

For each huarache, top with 1 ½ tablespoons of the black bean purée, 2 tablespoons of the verde sauce, 2 ounces shredded lettuce, some chicken breast, and 1 ounce crumbled feta. Transfer to a plate and add 3 ounces of the roasted tomato sauce around the edges.