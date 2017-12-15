This Red Lentil Coconut Soup is Easy and Delicious

In a medium sauce pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and carrots, cook until they are soft. Add the curry powder and garlic.

Continue cooking for 30 seconds, then add the ginger, tomato paste, brown sugar, lentil and water.

Reduce heat to a simmer for about 1 hour, or until lentils are soft.

Add the coconut milk and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Continue to simmer for 20 minutes.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve with some cilantro leaves and a dollop of sour cream. (optional)