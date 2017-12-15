  1. Home
This Red Lentil Coconut Soup is Easy and Delicious
Finally, an easy soup recipe you can make in just over an hour!
Dec 15, 2017 | 3:31 pm
By
Editor
There are few things I like more than cooking with legumes. They are nutrient dense, cheap and can be used in everything from salads, to soups, to stews. This soup has some Asian accents and the coconut milk gives it a lovely, creamy texture.

4
Servings
239
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
  • 2 Tablespoons curry powder
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup tomato paste
  • 1 Cup red lentils
  • 3 Cups water
  • 7 Ounces coconut milk
  • 1/3 Cup cilantro, chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons sour cream (optional)

Directions

In a medium sauce pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and carrots, cook until they are soft. Add the curry powder and garlic. 

Continue cooking for 30 seconds, then add the ginger, tomato paste, brown sugar, lentil and water.

Reduce heat to a simmer for about 1 hour, or until lentils are soft.

Add the coconut milk and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Continue to simmer for 20 minutes.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Serve with some cilantro leaves and a dollop of sour cream. (optional)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
8g
11%
Sugar
11g
12%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
12mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
37g
28%
Protein
8g
17%
Vitamin A, RAE
317µg
45%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
10mg
13%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
60µg
67%
Calcium, Ca
257mg
26%
Choline, total
24mg
6%
Fiber, total dietary
8g
32%
Folate, total
90µg
23%
Iron, Fe
12mg
67%
Magnesium, Mg
76mg
24%
Manganese, Mn
2mg
100%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
215mg
31%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
13µg
24%
Sodium, Na
129mg
9%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
249g
9%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
