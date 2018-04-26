  1. Home
Grilled Salmon With Meyer Lemons and Creamy Cucumber Salad

Apr 26, 2018 | 10:07 am
By
This recipe is easy and foolproof and it brings out the savory sweetness of salmon
Magnolia Table Joanna Gaines grilled salmon
Amy Neunsinger

"My family really loves both meat and poultry, but I do serve them fish occasionally as a healthy alternative, and this is one of our favorites. This method is easy and foolproof and it brings out the savory sweetness of salmon. You can use regular lemons here, but if you can find Meyer lemons when they’re in season (usually from winter into early spring) it’s definitely worth it to pick up a few. Generally smaller and more deeply colored than regular lemons, Meyer lemons’ juice is more sweet than acidic, like a cross between a lemon and an orange. Even their zest is distinct—flowery more than citrusy—and they work so perfectly here." - Joanna Gaines

From Magnolia Table by Joanna Gaines. Copyright © 2018 by Joanna Gaines. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Ready in
1 h 30 m
Prep15 m
Cook15 m
4
Servings
1120
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

Salmon:

  • 4 6-ounce skin-on wild-caught salmon fillets
  • 1/2 Cup cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for grilling
  • 1 Tablespoon grated Meyer or regular lemon zest
  • Juice of 2 Meyer lemons or regular lemons, plus 1 or 2 Meyer or regular lemons, sliced into 8 thin rounds
  • 1 Tablespoon minced fresh dill
  • 1 Tablespoon pink or regular sea salt
  • 1 Tablespoon minced chives, for garnish

Creamy Cucumber Salad:

  • 1/2 Cup mayonnaise, preferably Hellmann’s
  • 1/2 Cup sour cream
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh Meyer or regular lemon juice, or to taste
  • 1 Teaspoon minced fresh dill
  • 1 Teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 English cucumbers, peeled in stripes, halved, and cut into 1/4-inch dice

Directions

Salmon:

To prepare the salmon: Brush the skin side of the salmon fillets with some olive oil. In a small bowl, combine the 1/2 cup olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, dill, and salt. Pour the mixture into a shallow dish and place the fillets skin side up in the dish. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Prepare a medium-hot grill. Lightly oil the grill grate.

Place the fillets skin side down on the grill and brush them with the marinade. Cover the grill and cook without flipping until the salmon flakes, 10 to 12 minutes. Brush the lemon slices on both sides with oil and grill until marks appear, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Arrange the fish on individual plates or a serving platter. Place 1 or 2 grilled lemon slices on top of each fillet and dust with chives. Serve with the cucumber salad.

Creamy Cucumber Salad:

Meanwhile, prepare the creamy cucumber salad: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, dill, salt, and pepper. Fold in the cucumber until completely coated. Taste and adjust the lemon juice or salt. Cover and refrigerate until needed, up to 2 hours.

Salmon Shopping Tip

A fresh fish should not smell fishy nor have milky, opaque eyes; it should have bright red gills, firm flesh, and a tight anal cavity.

Salmon Cooking Tip

Whole fish should be stored upright in ice in the refrigerator.

Salmon Wine Pairing

Pinot gris/grigio, sauvignon blanc, sémillon, albariño, or rosé with most cooked salmon dishes; pinot noir with salmon in red wine or other strong sauce; grüner veltliner, rosé, or vintage or non-vintage champagne or sparkling wine with smoked salmon.

Tags
salmon
Lemons
cucumber
Joanna Gaines

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
105g
100%
Sugar
4g
N/A
Saturated Fat
19g
97%
Cholesterol
120mg
40%
Protein
37g
73%
Carbs
10g
3%
Vitamin A
62µg
7%
Vitamin B12
6µg
93%
Vitamin B6
1mg
59%
Vitamin C
31mg
51%
Vitamin D
0.1µg
N/A
Vitamin E
14mg
70%
Vitamin K
59µg
74%
Calcium
85mg
9%
Fiber
2g
7%
Folate (food)
62µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
62µg
16%
Iron
2mg
9%
Magnesium
72mg
18%
Monounsaturated
53g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
15mg
75%
Phosphorus
484mg
69%
Polyunsaturated
26g
N/A
Potassium
937mg
27%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.4mg
22%
Sodium
1087mg
45%
Thiamin (B1)
0.4mg
27.8%
Zinc
1mg
7%
More from EdamamHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.