Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a bowl, combine the butternut squash, dark brown sugar, olive oil, salt, and pepper and toss to coat the squash evenly. Pour into a roasting dish, cover with aluminum foil and roast for 45–60 minutes.

In the final 20 minutes of roasting, boil and cook pasta according to package instructions. When the pasta has cooked, strain and return pasta to the cooking pot. Remove the roasted butternut squash from the oven and place a 1/4 of the butternut squash into the pot with the pasta (these are chunky bits for the final dish).

Put the remaining squash in a blender and purée until smooth, add the heavy cream, and give one quick blitz. Pour the puréed squash along with fresh thyme and pumpkin seeds into the pasta and stir to combine until the pasta is coated.

Serve and enjoy!