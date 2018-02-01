  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes

Creamy Butternut Squash Pasta
A delicious, comfort food recipe that takes minimal effort
Feb 1, 2018 | 4:55 pm
By
Editor
butternut squash pasta
Pumpernickel&Rye

An easy, delicious pasta dish is always welcome, and this recipe is great because it uses butternut squash as a thickening sauce as opposed to all cream.

Recipe by Christopher Mohs, recipe developer and Founding Editor of Pumpernickel&Rye.

Ready in
1 m
6
Servings
220
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds butternut squash, cubed
  • 1 pound trottole pasta
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 3 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme plus sprigs for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a bowl, combine the butternut squash, dark brown sugar, olive oil, salt, and pepper and toss to coat the squash evenly. Pour into a roasting dish, cover with aluminum foil and roast for 45–60 minutes.

In the final 20 minutes of roasting, boil and cook pasta according to package instructions. When the pasta has cooked, strain and return pasta to the cooking pot. Remove the roasted butternut squash from the oven and place a 1/4 of the butternut squash into the pot with the pasta (these are chunky bits for the final dish).

Put the remaining squash in a blender and purée until smooth, add the heavy cream, and give one quick blitz. Pour the puréed squash along with fresh thyme and pumpkin seeds into the pasta and stir to combine until the pasta is coated.

Serve and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
13g
19%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
8g
33%
Cholesterol
7mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
20g
15%
Protein
6g
13%
Vitamin A, RAE
47µg
7%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
6mg
8%
Calcium, Ca
90mg
9%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
7µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
24mg
8%
Phosphorus, P
37mg
5%
Sodium, Na
261mg
17%
Water
11g
0%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.