Chicken Tortilla Soup

In a blender, purée the onion, tomatoes, garlic, chipotle chile, adobo sauce, jalapeño, cilantro, and salt.

Preheat the Instant Pot by selecting “Sauté” and adjusting to high heat. When the inner cooking pot is hot, add the oil and heat until it is shimmering. Add the puréed vegetables and stir well. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, or until the mixture is relatively thickened.

Add the water, tortillas (if using), and chicken.

Lock the lid into place. Select “Manual” or “Pressure Cook” and adjust the pressure to high. Cook for 20 minutes. When the cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure. Unlock the lid.

Use tongs to transfer the chicken to a bowl. Shred the chicken, then stir it back into the soup. Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with the sour cream and cheese.

Excerpted from “The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook” by Urvashi Pitre (Rockridge Press, 2018).