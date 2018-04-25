  1. Home
Sesame-Ginger Chicken

Apr 25, 2018 | 11:42 am
By
Editor
Say goodbye to takeout with this incredible Instant Pot recipe
Sesame-Ginger Chicken
Helene Dujardin

This recipe produces an incredibly flavorful chicken that can be eaten in a lovely crunchy salad. — Urvashi Pitre, author of The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook

Ready in
35 m
Prep5 m
Cook30 m
6
Servings
161
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Recipes like this are a good starting point for learning how to make richly flavored Instant Pot meats. — Pitre

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into large pieces
  • 2 Tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 Tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 Tablespoon Truvia
  • 1 Tablespoon rice vinegar

Directions

Put the chicken in a heatproof bowl. Add the soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, Truvia, and vinegar. Stir to coat the chicken. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil.

Pour 2 cups of water into the inner cooking pot of the Instant Pot, then place a trivet in the pot. Place the bowl on the trivet.

Lock the lid into place. Select “Manual” or “Pressure Cook” and adjust the pressure to high. Cook for 10 minutes. When the cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure. Unlock the lid.

Remove the chicken and shred it, then mix it back in with the liquid in the bowl.

Excerpted from “The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook” by Urvashi Pitre (Rockridge Press, 2018).

Tags
Chicken
sesame chicken
keto
Instant Pot
keto diet

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
7g
11%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
107mg
36%
Protein
23g
45%
Carbs
3g
1%
Vitamin A
8µg
1%
Vitamin B12
0.7µg
11.5%
Vitamin B6
0.5mg
26%
Vitamin D
1IU
N/A
Vitamin E
0.2mg
1.2%
Vitamin K
4µg
4%
Calcium
10mg
1%
Folate (food)
5µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
5µg
1%
Iron
1mg
6%
Magnesium
30mg
8%
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
6mg
32%
Phosphorus
219mg
31%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
302mg
9%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
13.6%
Sodium
401mg
17%
Thiamin (B1)
0.1mg
6.8%
Zinc
2mg
12%
