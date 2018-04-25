Sesame-Ginger Chicken

Put the chicken in a heatproof bowl. Add the soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, Truvia, and vinegar. Stir to coat the chicken. Cover the bowl with aluminum foil.

Pour 2 cups of water into the inner cooking pot of the Instant Pot, then place a trivet in the pot. Place the bowl on the trivet.

Lock the lid into place. Select “Manual” or “Pressure Cook” and adjust the pressure to high. Cook for 10 minutes. When the cooking is complete, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes, then quick-release any remaining pressure. Unlock the lid.

Remove the chicken and shred it, then mix it back in with the liquid in the bowl.

Excerpted from “The Keto Instant Pot Cookbook” by Urvashi Pitre (Rockridge Press, 2018).