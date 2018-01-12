  1. Home
Warm Winter Salad
You don't have to only get excited about in the winter, there are some great vegetables you can add to your salad too!
Jan 12, 2018
You don't have to just eat soup in winter

This salad has really wonderful flavors from the Shiitaki mushrooms and tamari. 

Recipe courtesy of Beth Warren.

2
Servings
800
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • ½ cup Shiitaki Mushrooms
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • ½ cup butternut squash, cubed
  • 1 tsp tamari
  • 1/2 cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 4 slices goat cheese
  • 3 cups of arugula leaves
  • olive oil for frying and baking
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • Suggested dressing: balsamic vinaigrette

Directions

In a skillet, heat the olive oil on a medium flame. Add the onion and cook until translucent. Add the mushrooms and stir fry until softened. Sprinkle in the salt and pepper, stir to combine and turn off heat.

Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Prepare a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, toss the squash and olive oil, stir to coat. Lay the squash onto the baking sheet in one layer (do not overlap). Roast in oven for 35 minutes, flipping at least once.

Mix the pumpkin seeds and tamari and lay the seeds flat on a baking sheet. Let sit for 15 minutes so that the seeds absorb the tamari. Toast in the oven at 250ºF degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, or until crunchy, flipping the seeds over twice to toast evenly.

Place all your ingredients in a salad bowl and drizzle with balsamic or a dressing of your choice.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
38g
54%
Saturated Fat
15g
63%
Cholesterol
267mg
89%
Carbohydrate, by difference
23g
18%
Protein
88g
100%
Vitamin A, RAE
18µg
3%
Vitamin B-12
8µg
100%
Vitamin B-6
2mg
100%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
14mg
19%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
5µg
6%
Calcium, Ca
92mg
9%
Choline, total
215mg
51%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Folate, total
54µg
14%
Iron, Fe
10mg
56%
Magnesium, Mg
95mg
30%
Niacin
17mg
100%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
709mg
100%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
88µg
100%
Sodium, Na
341mg
23%
Water
200g
7%
Zinc, Zn
20mg
100%
