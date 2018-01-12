Warm Winter Salad

In a skillet, heat the olive oil on a medium flame. Add the onion and cook until translucent. Add the mushrooms and stir fry until softened. Sprinkle in the salt and pepper, stir to combine and turn off heat.

Preheat the oven to 425ºF. Prepare a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, toss the squash and olive oil, stir to coat. Lay the squash onto the baking sheet in one layer (do not overlap). Roast in oven for 35 minutes, flipping at least once.

Mix the pumpkin seeds and tamari and lay the seeds flat on a baking sheet. Let sit for 15 minutes so that the seeds absorb the tamari. Toast in the oven at 250ºF degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, or until crunchy, flipping the seeds over twice to toast evenly.

Place all your ingredients in a salad bowl and drizzle with balsamic or a dressing of your choice.