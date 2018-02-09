Instant Pot Vegetable Lasagna

Set your Instant Pot to “Sauté” mode and heat the butter. Add the mushrooms, zucchini, and roasted red peppers, cook until the vegetables begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove the vegetables from the pot.

Rinse out the pot and lightly coat the bottom of a separate 1-quart baking dish with oil.

Spread a few spoonfuls of the tomato sauce on the bottom of the baking dish, add layer of the egg roll wrappers and then spoon a layer of ricotta cheese.

Place a layer of the vegetables over the ricotta and follow it with tomato sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Repeat this layering: egg roll wrapper, ricotta, vegetable mixture, and tomato sauce, ending with egg roll wrappers.

Press the layers out evenly and top with mozzarella cheese and Parmesan. Cover the baking dish with foil.

Using the sling, set the pan on the trivet. Make sure the vent is set to “Sealing” and set the pot to pressure cook on high for 20 minutes.

When the timer beeps, you can perform a quick release by moving the pressure release to “Venting,” or you can let the pressure release naturally. A natural pressure release can take from 5 to 30 minutes. When the pressure is fully released, the float valve will drop and the lid will unlock and open.

Using the foil as handles, remove the lasagna and place it on a tray. Removing the foil, and pop the lasagna under the broiler for about 5 minutes to brown the cheese.