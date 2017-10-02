Salade Niҫoise

To prepare the tuna, sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet, preferably cast iron, on high heat. When the oil is very hot and lightly smoking, add the tuna. Sear on one side for 2 minutes, turn the tuna and sear about 1 minute. Remove from the skillet to a cutting board and let rest.

Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add a few teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 15 minutes until potatoes are cooked through. Bring another pot of water to boil and add the haricot vert, turn off the heat, let stand for 2 minutes. Drain and run cold water over the vegetable. Pat dry.

Add the greens to a platter or shallow wide bowl. Slice the tuna thinly. In rows, arrange the tuna, potatoes, haricots vert, olives, capers, tomatoes and egg.

To prepare the vinaigrette, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, shallots, garlic and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Slowly in a thin stream, whisk in the olive oil until emulsified.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve.