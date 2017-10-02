  1. Home
Salade Niҫoise

The salad inspired by the South of France!
Oct 2, 2017 | 2:10 pm
By
Editor
I love a good salade niҫoise because it's a little more meaty than a regular salad with delicious vegetables that really make it into a full meal!

Recipe courtesy of Miami-based, award-winning cookbook author, nutritionist, and culinary instructor Robyn Webb, who's hosting this year's Wellness Week at Mexico's "Beyond All-Inclusive, Beyond All Compare" Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit.

4
Servings
858
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound good-quality tuna
  • 2 Tablespoons canola oil
  • 7 small red potatoes, unpeeled
  • 1/2 Pound haricots vent
  • 8 Cups mixed greens
  • 2 red peppers, roasted and sliced
  • 3 tomatoes, cubed
  • 1/2 Cup black olives with pits
  • 2 Tablespoons capers
  • 2 hardboiled eggs, slilced
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • VINAIGRETTE DRESSING
  • 3 Tablespoons white or red wine vinegar
  • 1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 shallot, minced
  • 2 Teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 Teaspoon sugar
  • 1/3 Cup olive oil
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

To prepare the tuna, sprinkle both sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large skillet, preferably cast iron, on high heat. When the oil is very hot and lightly smoking, add the tuna. Sear on one side for 2 minutes, turn the tuna and sear about 1 minute. Remove from the skillet to a cutting board and let rest.

Add potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Add a few teaspoons of salt. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 15 minutes until potatoes are cooked through. Bring another pot of water to boil and add the haricot vert, turn off the heat, let stand for 2 minutes. Drain and run cold water over the vegetable. Pat dry.

Add the greens to a platter or shallow wide bowl. Slice the tuna thinly. In rows, arrange the tuna, potatoes, haricots vert, olives, capers, tomatoes and egg.

To prepare the vinaigrette, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, shallots, garlic and mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Slowly in a thin stream, whisk in the olive oil until emulsified.

Drizzle the dressing over the salad and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
40g
57%
Sugar
65g
72%
Saturated Fat
18g
75%
Cholesterol
34mg
11%
Carbohydrate, by difference
107g
82%
Protein
19g
41%
Vitamin A, RAE
37µg
5%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
74mg
99%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
61µg
68%
Calcium, Ca
195mg
20%
Choline, total
61mg
14%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
5g
20%
Fluoride, F
6µg
0%
Folate, total
143µg
36%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
124mg
39%
Manganese, Mn
2mg
100%
Niacin
11mg
79%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
227mg
32%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
49µg
89%
Sodium, Na
581mg
39%
Vitamin D (D2 + D3)
1µg
7%
Water
416g
15%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
