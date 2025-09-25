Costco Shoppers Avoid Buying This Yogurt For An Unexpected Reason
Few stores are as widely beloved as Costco. After all, who doesn't love buying their groceries on the cheap? Still, even at Costco, there are some products customers tend to avoid. Case in point: the Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt Variety Pack. Unlike its competitors, most customers seem to like the flavors (vanilla, cherry berry, mango, and raspberry lemon, if you were curious). While some customers complain about the ultra-sweet stevia taste, the bulk of the problem doesn't actually lie in the flavor — it's the price.
At our local Costco, the Chobani variety pack costs $20.42. That's about $1.28 per cup. Let's compare that to the prices of Costco's competitors. At BJs, the pack costs $17.99, which is $1.13 per cup. At Sam's Club, it's just one cent cheaper at $17.98, which is $1.12 per cup. This is a rare instance where Costco is the more expensive option. If you have other wholesale shopping options nearby, it might be worth shopping there instead.
Alternatives to the Chobani Variety Pack
If you still want to put your Costco membership to good use but don't feel like buying Chobani, you have options. The Oikos Triple Zero Greek Nonfat Yogurt pack, with 18 yogurt cups, is much cheaper at $15.88. However, you might be sacrificing quality, especially if you like thick yogurt. Some social media users claim that Chobani tastes better and appreciate its thick texture. If you prefer runnier yogurt, then this shouldn't be an issue.
True Costco loyalists can opt for the Kirkland brand Greek yogurt (which actually has a well-known supplier). Unlike Chobani or Oikos, it doesn't come in a pack of 16 individual yogurt cups, but rather one big 48-ounce tub for $7.93. If you purchased two containers, you'd have only a little less yogurt than you would with Chobani, for about five dollars less. If all else fails, you could always try making homemade yogurt with a slow cooker. It might take some more time, but you won't have to calculate the exact cost of individual yogurt cups in your head.