Costco Shoppers Avoid Buying This Yogurt For An Unexpected Reason

Few stores are as widely beloved as Costco. After all, who doesn't love buying their groceries on the cheap? Still, even at Costco, there are some products customers tend to avoid. Case in point: the Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt Variety Pack. Unlike its competitors, most customers seem to like the flavors (vanilla, cherry berry, mango, and raspberry lemon, if you were curious). While some customers complain about the ultra-sweet stevia taste, the bulk of the problem doesn't actually lie in the flavor — it's the price.

At our local Costco, the Chobani variety pack costs $20.42. That's about $1.28 per cup. Let's compare that to the prices of Costco's competitors. At BJs, the pack costs $17.99, which is $1.13 per cup. At Sam's Club, it's just one cent cheaper at $17.98, which is $1.12 per cup. This is a rare instance where Costco is the more expensive option. If you have other wholesale shopping options nearby, it might be worth shopping there instead.