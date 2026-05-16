All White Claw Flavors Ranked - Which One Comes Out On Top?

White Claw made a massive splash when it introduced its hard seltzers in 2016. Despite (or perhaps because of) all the disruptions and volatility in the world in the past decade — and a slew of wannabe competitors — the intrepid brand has somehow remained the main juggernaut in the ready-to-drink canned alcoholic beverage industry.

While White Claw has expanded its offerings to now include vodkas, canned cocktails, a specialty line of higher octane seltzers called Surge, and even non-alcoholic versions of their seltzers, the classic White Claw style is still going strong. With just 5% alcohol by volume, White Claw seltzer is the perfect light, refreshing, and convenient beverage to enjoy by the pool, at the beach, on a camping trip, or at a backyard barbecue. Over the years, White Claw has added new flavors to its classic lineup. While preparing to stock up on summer beverages, I wondered, how do they all stack up? To find out, I got my hands on all 15 fruit flavors of original White Claw, and put my sommelier skills to the test to determine which reigns supreme.