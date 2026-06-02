Aldi Aisle Of Shame: Can The Discount Savoritz Artisan Crisps Compete With Upscale Brands?

All of these crackers were crispy to the point of being a bit too hard for my preferences. However, even with the flavors I didn't enjoy, I appreciated the textural complexity offered by the bits of fruit and other ingredients throughout.

Much to my surprise, I actually enjoyed the cranberry and sea salt option. The combination of sweet and salty was quite good and well balanced, and the crisps emanated a pleasant tangy fruit scent when the package was opened. I wouldn't buy them again, but I'd definitely eat them if offered.

The fig and black sesame flavor wasn't anything special. Honestly, I didn't taste much black sesame at all, so the flavor was predominantly sweet, fruity, and starchy. As for the raisin and rosemary flavor? I found it downright disgusting, as I imagined I would, and hated the combination of sweet and earthy passionately. Besides hating the combination, this last flavor also felt unbalanced, with the rosemary being so strong that it overpowered the raisin.

Although I was feeling a bit put off by these flavor combinations at first, they did end up being better than I'd originally imagined, but they didn't blow my mind. Combine their general mediocrity with the packaging issue resulting in a lot of broken crisps, and I'd say it's best to skip these in lieu of a name brand option if you're into this kind of thing.