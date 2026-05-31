14 Store-Bought Pizza Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

As an avid lover of all things pizza, nothing makes me happier than putting together a delicious homemade pie. When time allows, crafting the pixxa dough by hand and simmering my own sauce can be incredibly satisfying. In the real world, though, that kind of time rarely presents itself, so I often reach for store-bought ingredients instead. When it comes to pizza sauce, there's a dizzying variety gracing grocery store shelves, and choosing a subpar sauce can throw a real wrench into your pizza night.

There is only one way to truly discover which pizza sauce reigns supreme, and that's to taste them all. Gathering as many different jars and cans of pizza sauce as I could, I put them to the ultimate test. Yes, this required me to craft and eat over a dozen pizzas, and what's running through my veins now is probably mostly tomato sauce. In the end, it was all worth it, because I now know definitively which sauce I'm grabbing the next time I have a homemade pizza craving. Hopefully, this ranking helps you, too.