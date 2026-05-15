6 Grocery Store Bakery Bagels, Ranked Worst To Best

By the time I got to the store, though it was still morning, Save Mart's bagel selection had already been picked over, and there were only a few left to choose from. The bakery had run out of everything bagels, so I subbed in asiago for the flavored option. I had to double-check that the plain bagels were actually bagels, because I could barely find the hole in the middle, and at first glance thought they might be knishes or some other type of roll. The asiago variety looked more bagel-like, but those had some shaping problems as well, with uneven widths, and the bottom not coming together into a full circle on one of them. Both types of bagels, right off the bat, showed that there had been multiple issues with shaping and rising.

The best thing going for these bagels was flavor. Both varieties had a nice balance of sweetness and tang, with just the right amount of salt. Despite the rampant air pockets in the bagels' interiors, the dough was fairly dense and chewy, though the texture wasn't even across the board, as you might expect from the lack of a uniform shape. The crust on both was matte, lacking the bagel's signature sheen. Perhaps if I'd gotten to the store in time to get my pick of the batches, Save Mart may have fared better, but these were my least favorite of the selections.