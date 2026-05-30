7 Store-Bought Pizza Dough Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Scroll through the photos of all the pizzas on this list, and you'll probably notice that this Pillsbury pizza is the odd one out. While the plain version cooked well, the topped pizza was the only one in this ranking that came out looking unfinished. I attribute this to the baking method from the package. This was the only one that required a pre-bake, followed by a topped bake at 400 F, which is 50 to 100 degrees lower than any of the other pizzas' temperature recommendations. Thanks to that low temp and short baking time for the toppings, the cheese never fully melted or blistered, the sauce never melded with the crust, and the bottom of the crust was limp and floppy.

The interior had a lovely fluffy texture, but it was more like a fluffy biscuit than an airy pizza crust. There were no bubbles or air pockets to be found. The flavor was slightly sweet but mellow, not unpleasant but nothing remarkable. Perhaps this crust would be more successful with some tweaks to the cooking method and temperature, but I'm not going to go out of my way to find out. Pillsbury's crust was just under $4 for a 13.8-ounce can, making it the second-most expensive option per ounce, and you don't really get what you pay for here.