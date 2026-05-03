6 Vintage Hawaiian Dishes That Deserve More Love On The Mainland

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Hawaiian foods like poke, shave ice, and loco moco have become popular in the continental U.S., even becoming mainstream in the case of poke bowls, which have taken over the fast-casual food scene globally. Maui-based Ululani's Hawaiian Shave Ice has also opened multiple locations on the mainland, from California to Florida.

While these are great examples of Hawaiian food, traditional Hawaiian cuisine also goes much deeper and there's much more that a visitor to Hawaii should try. Many dishes use an underground oven called an imu to create traditional and culturally significant dishes like kalua pork, which have been prepared for generations. These traditional foods have since gone on to inspire modern variations, like kalua pork sandwiches.

Hawaiian cuisine today is a combination of Polynesian traditions as well as influences from other groups who moved to Hawaii to work on the plantations over 100 years ago, including Japanese immigrants. To better understand Hawaiian cuisine and culture, we spoke to chefs who've been cooking in Hawaii for years, for their expert recommendations of some vintage Hawaiian dishes that are still underrated and deserve more love.