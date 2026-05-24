9 Tips For Smoking Meats At Home, According To Pitmasters

Is there anything more synonymous with an American summer than BBQ? We're not talking about hot dogs and burgers, but the smoke-infused ribs and briskets people line up for hours for. The low-and-slow cooking of BBQ gives us tender, smoky, and flavorful meats that are hard to resist. If this summer is the time you plan to finally try your hand at smoking some meat yourself, we've got your back with some tips from the professional pitmasters themselves.

To help you get started the right way, we interviewed Chef Winnie Yee from Smoke Queen BBQ in Garden Grove, California, and Sam Jones from Sam Jones BBQ in Raleigh, North Carolina. Winnie Yee is the first female Asian American BBQ cookbook author with her new book, "Chinese-American Barbecue." Sam Jones BBQ is known for the "whole hog" regional barbecue style of North Carolina. Whether you're attempting to smoke some pork shoulder, chicken, or going big with Texas-style brisket, here are nine tips from our expert pitmasters on how to smoke meats at home.