11 Tips And Tricks For Growing Fruit Trees In Your Garden

Feasting on fruit that you grew yourself, in your own garden, is the dream. The flavor is often better, and things work out considerably cheaper. Besides, fitting in a greengrocer or a supermarket run is never fun, which is partly why so many Americans don't consume enough fruit.

We all know we're more likely to top up our five-a-day if all it requires is a quick saunter to the backyard. The one flea in the ointment? Growing fruit trees in your garden can be a complicated affair, with plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong. Even if the tree looks healthy, you can still end up with no harvest to speak of.

To avoid empty branches, we enlisted the help of two experts in the fruit gardening sector. James Bellante is the experiential design and special projects manager at Claremont Resort & Club in Berkeley, and Nalani Vaughn is the founder of Fruitmommy. Here, they both share their best tips and tricks for ensuring your supply of homegrown fruits stays plentiful.