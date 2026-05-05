Review: Costco's Strawberry Cream Pie Wasn't My Jam

From the first bite, Costco's Strawberries and Cream Pie delivers what it promises. The filling is light and airy, with a subtle strawberry sweetness that wasn't too overwhelming, but also not impressive on its own. The cloud-like texture was inviting, and this subtle flavor was balanced by the layer of tart strawberry jam that rests between the crust and pie filling. And the jam was tart and had chunks of strawberry, which was a welcome pop of brightness and texture for the otherwise one-note filling.

That said, I'm not sure if this was specific to the pie I chose, but the layer of jam was inconsistent and some of the strawberry chunks were large. In fact, they were closer to whole strawberries than bite-sized chunks, and they were far from fresh. We agreed the jam would be better if the strawberries were quartered and the layer was more evenly distributed so you could get some in each bite.

Texture plays a critical role in any dessert, and I was left wanting more variety with this one. While the airy filling was a standout, the graham cracker crust was loose and crumbly, which was a high point for my dad and boyfriend. However, I would have preferred a more structured crust like that of a cheesecake. A different type of pie crust might add much-needed textural dimension. The whipped topping was forgettable — similar to any standard grocery store frosting. We all would have preferred good old Cool Whip.