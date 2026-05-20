6 Wegmans Packaged Salads You Should Try And 5 You Can Skip

While I was in the store, the incredibly friendly Wegmans employee who was helping me pull together my cart full of salads told me off the bat that this was by far her favorite of the entire lineup. This kind of expert input placed a lot of pressure on this original blend, which has a romaine base, chili‑lime chicken pieces, fire‑roasted corn, and a four‑cheese blend. It's also topped with crunchy tortilla strips and a packet of salsa ranch dressing.

When I assembled the ingredients, I noticed right away that it had a bright appearance (largely because of the dressing), which made it even more appetizing. I loved the supremely crunchy bits of tortilla chip that seem to pop into every bite, and the chicken is beautifully seasoned. On any menu in middle America, I'm pretty sure this would be marketed as a taco salad! This was the first salad where Wegmans' commendably good packaging kept the tortillas super crispy, which was truly vital to the overall experience. I also found myself relishing every little piece of corn.

My only slight knock might have to be the salsa ranch dressing, which came off more as a sweeter Thousand Island instead of the rich, savory kick I had been hoping for. I soon wished I had held back on it, maybe using just a half or a third of the packet, as the corn was already doing a great job at adding a sweeter kick. Still, this wasn't enough to push it into the "skip" category.