Review: Popeyes' Make-At-Home Biscuits Aren't A Perfect Replica, But That Has Its Advantages

Popeyes' biscuits are such an important part of its brand that the chain once went by the name Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken & Biscuits. Today the company, now known as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, is so much more than its signature items, pumping out quality sandwiches, wings, and plenty of other great sides. And yet, the core two remain a big draw; the biscuits are so beloved, Popeyes even sold biscuits in the shape of a heart. For any fan who wanted to indulge in their buttery greatness, popping into a store was the only way to feed such a need. However, in 2026, Popeyes is lending its good name to a biscuit mix that you can now make in your own home, in a Homestyle version as well as a Cajun Cheddar iteration.

In a press release, Matt Rubin, Chief Marketing Officer at Popeyes noted, "Our guests have always loved our biscuits, and we're thrilled to bring the flavor of the iconic Popeyes Biscuit into homes nationwide in a whole new way." He added that the new mixes "allows fans to celebrate the Popeyes brand beyond our restaurants [and] give guests a new way to experience the flaky, buttery flavor they know and love wherever they are."

So, are these new Popeyes biscuit mixes a fresh idea you should be baking in your own home, or are you better off just heading to an actual Popeyes for the real McCoy? The Daily Meal mixed things up with these mixes to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this chew and review.