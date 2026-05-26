Review: Popeyes' Make-At-Home Biscuits Aren't A Perfect Replica, But That Has Its Advantages
Popeyes' biscuits are such an important part of its brand that the chain once went by the name Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken & Biscuits. Today the company, now known as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, is so much more than its signature items, pumping out quality sandwiches, wings, and plenty of other great sides. And yet, the core two remain a big draw; the biscuits are so beloved, Popeyes even sold biscuits in the shape of a heart. For any fan who wanted to indulge in their buttery greatness, popping into a store was the only way to feed such a need. However, in 2026, Popeyes is lending its good name to a biscuit mix that you can now make in your own home, in a Homestyle version as well as a Cajun Cheddar iteration.
In a press release, Matt Rubin, Chief Marketing Officer at Popeyes noted, "Our guests have always loved our biscuits, and we're thrilled to bring the flavor of the iconic Popeyes Biscuit into homes nationwide in a whole new way." He added that the new mixes "allows fans to celebrate the Popeyes brand beyond our restaurants [and] give guests a new way to experience the flaky, buttery flavor they know and love wherever they are."
So, are these new Popeyes biscuit mixes a fresh idea you should be baking in your own home, or are you better off just heading to an actual Popeyes for the real McCoy? The Daily Meal mixed things up with these mixes to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this chew and review.
Methodology
I ordered both Popeyes Homestyle Biscuit Mix and Popeyes Cajun Cheddar Biscuit Mix from Target, and when delivered, followed the directions on the box and made them fresh in my own "homestyle" kitchen. I tried the biscuits fresh from the oven, after cooling down, at room temperature, cold, and one final time reheated in an air fryer. Another person also tried the biscuits, and their opinions were fully noted.
This chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with Popeyes and its biscuits, and home biscuit mixes in general, as well as my direct experience with these new biscuit mixes. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, aroma, texture, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, value, Popeyes-ness, and ultimately whether these mixes are worth buying and baking at home, or perhaps giving to someone as a really inexpensive gift.
Taste test: Popeyes Homestyle Biscuit Mix
I felt it was best to start with the Popeyes Homestyle Biscuit Mix, as it would be the one perhaps more indicative of what one would buy from an actual Popeyes. The contents of this box were very straightforward: a giant bag of the powdery mix. Peeling back the packaging, it had a very rich buttermilk smell, and maybe because my palate has been invaded with so much of it these days, dill pickle, too. Either way, it was an enticing introduction.
Making the actual biscuits was very easy, just adding water and butter, and using an ice cream scooper to mold their shape — which is the tool Martha Stewart uses for her chocolate chip cookies, too. Even going into the oven, I knew these biscuits wouldn't end up anything like the genuine article — which I like to call golden hockey pucks.
After they were done baking in 18 minutes, I applied a brush of melted butter. It helped add a glistening shine, which doesn't really exist in the store bought version. Piping hot, I went in for a first taste, and it was a fantastic mix of a flaky crunch exterior, making nice with a fluffy, super-buttery interior. One new thing that really stood out was how salty they were, and definitely more so than Popeyes' usual ones. Even after the steam subsided and these biscuits cooled off, they retained their winning textures with each bite. I would say these Homestyle biscuits actually tasted homemade, and therefore considered a success.
Taste test: Popeyes Cajun Cheddar Biscuit Mix
Next up was the Cajun Cheddar version of Popeyes Biscuit Mix. The prep required a little bit more to do, but nothing to stress over. You're just adding cheese into the mix, and when done, you're pouring in a packet of Cajun seasoning into the melted butter. This seasoning had a strong aroma, very paprika-forward, and a color that was reminiscent of the burnt orange hue that used to define the walls and design of a Popeyes restaurant. When the seasoned butter was applied to the biscuit, the once-attractive color took on a more rusty look.
Digging right in on a fresh biscuit, this Cajun seasoning was super-prevalent with every nibble. It was almost too much to take on at once, and while the biscuit made its way down my throat, the actual spice kicked in. This wasn't the kind of flavoring that works magic in Popeyes' awesome spicy fried chicken — or even its Cajun fries, or the gravy in its lovely side of mashed potatoes. It's just an overly-peppery mix that was so dominant it took a lot of the fun and yum out of the biscuit itself. As the biscuits cooled down, the spice chilled out a bit, but it was still a flavorful force to (perhaps not) reckon with.
Lost in the mix is how delicious these biscuits are with cheese in and around them. I actually made some cheesy biscuits without the Cajun seasoning wash, and they were so appetizing they almost rivaled Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits as the best breaded catch of the day.
Popeyes at home Biscuit Mixes — just like the real thing or a faux no no?
Popeyes' new home biscuits mixes are a delectable delight, and a cinch to make. I have to be honest, they don't taste anything like the biscuits you'll find under a hot lamp at Popeyes. That's not a knock, just a fact. The store ones have their own unique crunch and softness combo, and make the mouth swoon with their legendary gush of butteriness. The ones from home just don't exactly hit like those, but they work on their own lovely strengths. One is that you can make them in any shape you like, or even upgrade the biscuit mix into pancakes and add whatever you want to the mix.
Another big win is the value. For about $4-ish (including the butter) you're going to get 10 freshly made biscuits. Go to a store, and a single biscuit will generally cost around $1. So basically you're getting 10 biscuits for the price of 4, you don't have to leave your home, and only have to wear a chef hat for roughly 25 minutes.
The one Popeyes biscuit mix you really need is the Homestyle one. However, if you're curious to try both mixes there's a simple hack to do so by just buying one. The actual biscuit mix is identical from one box to the other. The only difference is adding cheese to the Cajun Cheddar dry mix, and an additional seasoning packet to the melted butter. So buy the Cajun one, portion out the ingredients as listed in the instructions accordingly, and violà, you'll end up with a variety in the 10 biscuits from your own home Louisiana Kitchen.
How to buy and try Popeyes at home Biscuit Mixes
Popeyes' two biscuit mixes– Homestyle and Cajun Cheddar — are available at nationwide retailers and grocery stores like Target, Walmart, Kroger, and HME, starting May 26, 2026. They can be purchased either in-store, online, and in some cases based on availability and location, for delivery. These mixes are sold in dry, box form, and do not require refrigeration. However, butter and water are required to make either mix, and shredded cheese for the Cajun Cheddar ones, not included.
The mixes are sold in a singular size. The Homestyle Biscuit box weighs in at 11.36 ounces, or 322 grams, while the Cajun Cheddar one comes in at 11.61 ounces, or 329 grams. Each mix carries the suggested retail price of $3.23 to $3.49, and that tally may vary by retailer and location. Based on the best by date on the box, these mixes should remain good for up to eight months, without being opened.
Popeyes at home Biscuit Mixes nutritional information
A serving size of Cajun Cheddar Biscuits is equal to 3 tablespoons (or 33 grams dry mix and seasoning), which contains contains 110 calories, 0.5 grams of fat, 630 milligrams of sodium, 22 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 1 gram of sugar, 1 gram of added sugars, 4 grams of protein, 80 milligrams of calcium, 1.8 milligrams of iron, and 80 milligrams of potassium.
For the Homestyle Biscuit Mix, the serving size is also 3 tablespoons (but here that equals 32 grams of dry mix), which nets an eater 110 calories, 0.5 grams of fat, 620 milligrams of sodium, 22 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 1 gram of sugar, 4 grams of protein, 70 milligrams of calcium, 1.7 milligrams of iron, and 70 milligrams of potassium.
The two mixes share several ingredients in common: enriched unbleached wheat flour, salt, skim milk, sodium bicarbonate, buttermilk, sodium aluminum phosphate, canola and soybean oils, monocalcium phosphate, unspecified spices, leavening, and sugar. The Cajun Cheddar includes a seasoning packet, which brings together the talents of maltodextrin, unspecified spices, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, yeast extract, sugar, flavor (whatever that means!), salt, extractives of paprika, and less than 2% of silicon dioxide added to prevent caking. Both biscuits mixes contain the same common food allergens of wheat and milk.