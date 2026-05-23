7 Tips And Tricks For Using Ceramic Cookware

Cooks who love fluffy omelets and crispy pan-fried cutlets have become devotees of ceramic cookware because of its nonstick properties. Like conventional nonstick pans, they allow sticky foods to slip cleanly off with no residue, but unlike conventional pans, they won't give off any potentially harmful fumes when heated.

Popular as it is, ceramic cookware is not well understood, even among home cooks who use it regularly. First of all, it's not actually made of ceramic. Most modern nonstick ceramic cookware has an ordinary-looking aluminum or stainless base with a silicon-based interior coating (technically called sol-gel) that gives it its nonstick properties — this coating is often derived from clay, sand, or other materials found in ceramic, thus the name. This is just one of the myths and misconceptions that have emerged about how to use and care for this cookware. Here to cut through the noise and give you the real story are three experts — Amir Alon, CEO of Swiss Diamond cookware, Marissa Stevens, founder and recipe developer at Pinch and Swirl, and Joanne Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste.