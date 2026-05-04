7 Best Companion Plants To Grow With Potatoes

Potatoes may be a kitchen staple for many of us, but for home gardeners, they can be a bit of a mystery. As with all root vegetables, it's impossible to tell if your crop succeeded until it's time for harvest — at which point you may discover you've wasted months of work for nothing. But expert gardeners have proven strategies for increasing their odds of success, and one of them is companion plants, which are plants of a different species grown near potatoes to protect them.

The type of protection companion plants offer varies by species, and not all types will be right for all gardens. To explain how companion plants work and help you find the best choices for your potato crop, we've assembled a team of experts: Elizabeth Waddington, head gardener at the gardening supply company First Tunnels, Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation, Adam Weiss, master gardener and founder of Pike Lane Gardens, a provider of organic food gardening and wellness programs for businesses, and Lindsey Chastain, founder of the outdoors and gardening boutique Waddle and Cluck.