11 Popular Doritos Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

There are few chips more iconic or immediately recognizable than Doritos. Some flavors like Cool Ranch or Nacho Cheese have been around since I was a kid growing up in the 1990s, so they invoke a certain nostalgia in me that I'm sure other people feel. But, in recent years, the brand has greatly expanded its flavor offerings to include an abundance of unique profiles, so there's sure to be something for everyone. Of course, that doesn't mean every new flavor the company puts out is a hit. So, that led me to wonder: Which popular Doritos flavors are actually worth purchasing, and which ones deserve to remain on the grocery store shelf?

If you've been asking yourself the same question when you wander down the chip aisle of your local supermarket, you've come to the right place. I was given the opportunity to try 11 popular Doritos flavors side-by-side and use my food industry background to see how they stack up to each other. Then, I ranked them from worst to best based primarily on their flavor, so that you can skip the guesswork and get straight to picking the best possible options. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article, if you're interested. Now, ready to discover your new favorite Doritos flavor? Let's get into it.