13 Store-Bought Strawberry Jams And Jellies, Ranked Worst To Best
Childhood nostalgia starts and ends with food. Period. Lunchables, sugary drinks like Jolt and Fruitopia, and an array of classic snacks bring us back, and there are so many discontinued snack foods and iconic breakfast foods we wish would return. But one staple has withstood the test of time: The peanut butter and jelly sandwich. While peanut butter has its own debate (the creamy or crunchy argument), this article focuses on the sweet goodness of a solid fruit pairing. Today, I took on the challenge of assessing the strawberry options on grocery shelves. Jams, jellies, preserves, spreads — the gang's all here.
The possibilities seem endless. There are ample brands competing for the top spot, each with an array of flavors and textures to boot. I looked at 13 top-sellers to see if any stand out, and of course, which brands to avoid. Check out this list to see if your favorite holds up or if there's a new option in town you should try.
13. Good Good Strawberry Fruit Spread
Good Good Strawberry Fruit Spread takes the last place spot in this ranking. While the label promotes a positive experience, the taste does not. When you see "no added sugar" on a jam/jelly jar, my suggestion is run.
Born in Iceland and made in the Netherlands, this fruit spread is chunky, thick, and natural. While the texture is acceptable, the flavor profile is not. Without the help of sugar, this one is super bitter. Honestly, it tastes like I just mashed up some fruit and put it in a jar, but worse. The Good Good name translates to Bad Bad, in my opinion.
I get it. We need some healthy options on the shelves that aren't filled with preservatives and junk, but there has to be a better option out there (and there definitely is). Yes, Good Good is Keto-friendly and gluten-free, and it only contains 1 gram of sugar per tablespoon, but the taste just doesn't cut it. At over $12 a jar — the most expensive on the list — I can't find one reason to buy it again.
12. Crofter's Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread
Another "no" on my list is another brand with a health-forward mission: Crofter's. This is one of the healthiest store-bought jams out there. Its organic strawberry fruit spread boasts only a few ingredients, including organic strawberries and organic apple juice concentrate. Unlike the last-place option, this one contains 7 grams of sugar in one tablespoon, 5 of which are added, but that addition couldn't save this spread from a negative review.
The flavor profile for this spread leans tart and sour in the worst way. I am all for a short ingredient list and limited additions, but you have to offer your customers something in the profile that's enjoyable. I will say, if you like a tart fruit, you might like this one. My friend's son claimed this one as his favorite, but the adults in the room gave it a hard no. The texture wasn't much better, either. It was slimy, gelatinous, and offered what can only be described as an icky mouthfeel.
I think Crofter's does have a place within the jelly/jam pantheon, but it won't find a place in my pantry. With that said, if you're looking for something that's non-GMO, USDA Organic, and vegan, give this one a try.
11. Specially Selected Premium Strawberry Fruit Spread
If you're not part of its cult following, you may not know that Aldi has a ton of jellies and preserves in stores, along with a solid selection of peanut butters. Unfortunately, the Specially Selected Premium Strawberry Fruit Spread didn't make the cut in this ranking.
I'm not going to call this one bad like the others, but it just wasn't it. Overall, it was boring. I can admit, there were flavors here that weren't negative, but for me, it was too tart and acidic. I also didn't love the texture, which pushed it further down the list. It was watery and gritty — not a great combo for my next PB&J.
Regarding health and ingredients, this one contains 8 grams of sugar per tablespoon, 7 of which are added. It also has a bare-bones ingredient list, which is a plus for a lot of shoppers. If you're looking for a healthier option, and you shop at Aldi, this one might work. It wasn't great, but it's not a total failure.
10. Great Value Strawberry Preserves
I didn't hate this as much as I thought I would. What a solid slogan for Walmart's future use. But Great Value Strawberry Preserves is not a winner on my list. With 9 grams of sugar per tablespoon, 8 of which are added, this jar received a "meh" rating.
The most pressing turnoff here was the texture. The fruit was solid, more like a jelly than anything, and unnatural. It felt like a combo of a super unnatural jelly and Jell-O. The taste followed suit, and while it wasn't gross, it wasn't tasty either. This one was sweet enough, but that unnatural taste definitely came from the addition of high-fructose corn syrup — the ingredient list here is anything but natural or balanced.
I need that balance of natural and enjoyable, and with Walmart's attempt, we're headed in the other direction. If you're looking for a cheap fruit option, sure, this will work. But I won't be buying it again.
9. Market Pantry Strawberry Preserves
Up next is the Market Pantry brand, which is a Target exclusive. This jar of strawberry preserves gives 9 grams of added sugar in each tablespoon, along with a helping of high-fructose corn syrup. Is it healthy? No. Did it taste better than the rest thus far? Yup.
The flavor profile on this one leaned tart. It wasn't super sweet, and there was definitely something artificial about it, but overall, this tasted good, like a PB&J from yore. Buyer beware, though: You won't get a natural strawberry flavor, but I think that's okay in the world of PB&J, especially when aiming for 90s nostalgia. Was anything in that decade natural when it came to food?
What I didn't like was how viscous the texture was. It was super unnatural, more like a thickly formed jelly, but it wasn't too off-putting. Even with this aspect of the preserves, it landed itself in 9th place. If you're in a pinch and aren't looking for a health-conscious option, this one might work. For me, I'm sticking to my top three.
8. Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Preserves
Another Aldi find, Simply Nature Organic Strawberry Preserves, hits the halfway mark for taste and texture in this jelly/jam competition. Organically grown with no high-fructose corn syrup on the label, this one contains 13 grams of sugar per tablespoon, 12 of which are added. Organic cane sugar and organic strawberries are the two main ingredients on this label, which is a welcome sight. It seems we may have found true balance between some positive nutrition facts and a solid tasting product.
Overall, I'm labeling this one as "fine." I like that this option tasted like actual strawberries, but it wasn't sweet enough for me. Simply Nature offers a good balance, but it wasn't enough to call it a favorite or move it up the ranking. Still, the natural flavor profile kicked this one up a place or two. I didn't love how thick it was, but it wasn't watery, gritty, or off-putting. If you're an Aldi shopper, give this one a go.
7. Smucker's Seedless Strawberry Jam
Did you know the Smucker's brand started in 1897, with the founder selling jars of apple butter from the back of a horse-drawn wagon? Fast forward to the world of Uncrustables, and man, you realize what time can do. What started as a humble business is now a household name, and its jams and jellies helped to create its legendary brand.
Smucker's claims the 7th place spot in this ranking, as we get into those classic strawberry jam tastes and textures. Ringing in at 12 grams of sugar in a tablespoon, 9 of which are added, and some high-fructose corn syrup, this is a 90s kids' special.
The texture isn't natural, and why should it be when it comes to this brand? It's a congealed scoop of jam that reminds me of eating at Friendly's as a kid. While it's super processed, it tastes fine. I like this one because it's not super sweet, but it's honestly kind of boring compared to the jams/jellies around it. This brand feels like the quintessential strawberry jam for an old-fashioned PB&J. Is it the best? No. Will it give you a solid PB&J? Absolutely.
6. 365 Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread
Whole Foods shoppers know and love the 365 brand, with its wide array of organic food products. The Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread sticks to the theme, with a USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO label, along with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. That's a great start.
As far as sugar goes, the 365 brand contains 10 grams of sugar per tablespoon, 9 of which are added organic cane sugar — and that cane sugar shines through in the flavor profile. It's super sweet in the best way, offering up natural strawberry notes in every bite. Regarding texture, I didn't love it, as it had a light grit. It was also a touch too goopy for me, too, but overall, this one is a decent option out of the bunch. If organic is a must, give the 365 brand a try. The texture wasn't for me, but taste is always more important.
5. Good & Gather Strawberry Fruit Spread
Breaking into the top five is another Target product: Good & Gather's Strawberry Fruit Spread. This fruity concoction is made with real strawberries and features no artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or high-fructose corn syrup. It's also organic and non-GMO. That's great to see from a grocery store brand, and since it ranks 4th here, there's more good stuff to be said.
Made with only 7 grams of sugar per tablespoon, I was skeptical of the taste, but honestly, this one was delicious — if you like a strawberry fruit roll-up. There's nothing natural about this fruit spread when it comes to flavor profile, so it's a pretty big win for the brand, since there's nothing artificial in the ingredient list. I'm not sure how they did it, but it's worth a try at least once.
This one fell behind based on texture. It was goopy and watery, and those characteristics won't make for a good PB&J or toast topping. Nonetheless, if you like sweet and you lean toward candy when it comes to jams and jellies, this is a must-try.
4. Berryhill Strawberry Preserves
Taking the top spot for Aldi and 4th place overall is Berryhill's Strawberry Preserves. This one contains 13 grams of sugar in each tablespoon, 12 of which are added. While it may not be the most nutritious with the added sugar, along with ingredients like high fructose syrup and preservatives, the taste was there.
This one was sweet in all the right ways. It leaned more toward that unnatural, nostalgic jelly flavor profile, and I was here for it. However, you can still taste notes of real strawberries here, which pushed this one higher up the ranking. I don't want to eat straight-up candy, so balance is key with jellies and jams.
The texture was nice with some grit that added to the mouthfeel. It was thick but not in a way that felt unnatural. If you're an Aldi shopper, this is my top suggestion.
3. Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves
Bonne Maman is the gold standard of jams, preserves, and spreads. I said it, and I own it. A product of France, you'll find all-natural ingredients here: Strawberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, and fruit pectin. The brand's Strawberry Preserves features 13 grams of sugar per tablespoon, 12 of which are added. Personally, this has always been my go-to, but when put up against the other brands, it wasn't as sweet as I originally thought. Perspective is everything.
My favorite thing about Bonne Maman is the flavor profile balance. I love the play of natural sweet and tart notes within the mixture, without any one note overpowering any other. I also enjoy the texture. It's thick but not too gritty, and is perfect for toast. Without that extra sweetness, it didn't break into the top two, but when it comes to strawberry spreads, this one is a sure winner. You can't go wrong with this brand, and if you want something other than strawberry, there are so many flavors to try!
2. Trader Joe's Strawberry Preserves
My favorite thing about the web page devoted to Trader Joe's Strawberry Preserves is that the jar is shown with a fruity drink. TJ's isn't playing around when it comes to uses for its products. This is another stellar option when it comes to its ingredient list: Freshly picked strawberries, sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and a hint of pectin. You'll find 12 grams of added sugar per tablespoon, too.
TJ's placed second based on its flavor profile. This had a solid strawberry flavor (freshly picked, indeed!), with a naturally sweet and flavorful balance. I also enjoyed the texture, as it felt more natural and less gelatinous. This one had some grit in all the best ways, giving a more natural texture than most of the others on this list.
I have to say, TJs surprised me. I figured Bonne Maman would be in the top two, but this is why taste tests are so important for removing bias. Who knew I'd find a new favorite? Whether you're a Trader Joe's fan or not, this jar is worth a buy.
1. Stonewall Kitchen Strawberry Jam
Placing first is a legend in the jam/jelly world, and it comes from Stonewall Kitchen. The brand's Strawberry Jam is made with fresh strawberries, pure cane sugar, fruit pectin, lemon juice concentrate, and citric acid. You'll find 8 grams of added sugar in each tablespoon, creating the perfect balance of sweetness. Honestly, that number was the most surprising part of this one. For only 8 grams, the sweetness blew the rest of the competition away.
While the sweetness did lean a touch artificial, the texture of the gritty strawberries and the hint of tartness made for a balanced bite. When I opened the jar and spread some jam on a cracker or piece of toast, it felt like I bought this at a local farm.
While I love a jam that's a little less sweet than this option, I have to give credit where credit is due. Stonewall Kitchen's jam is the best in the bunch with the most memorable flavor profile. Yes, it's a little pricier than most of the other options on this list, but the taste and texture are worth.
How I ranked 13 strawberry jams and jellies
For this taste test, I went to an array of popular grocery stores and grabbed as many jars of strawberry jams, jellies, and fruit spreads as I could find. I stuck to the major brands and popular sellers to ensure I got a good run of products.
When it came to ranking, I focused on taste. Was it artificial? Too sweet? Too tart? I also looked at the ingredients, particularly the amount of sugar, but taste played the biggest factor. However, if the texture was off, this aspect could push a contender further down the list. Watery and gelatinous globs are not a winning component.