13 Store-Bought Strawberry Jams And Jellies, Ranked Worst To Best

Good Good Strawberry Fruit Spread takes the last place spot in this ranking. While the label promotes a positive experience, the taste does not. When you see "no added sugar" on a jam/jelly jar, my suggestion is run.

Born in Iceland and made in the Netherlands, this fruit spread is chunky, thick, and natural. While the texture is acceptable, the flavor profile is not. Without the help of sugar, this one is super bitter. Honestly, it tastes like I just mashed up some fruit and put it in a jar, but worse. The Good Good name translates to Bad Bad, in my opinion.

I get it. We need some healthy options on the shelves that aren't filled with preservatives and junk, but there has to be a better option out there (and there definitely is). Yes, Good Good is Keto-friendly and gluten-free, and it only contains 1 gram of sugar per tablespoon, but the taste just doesn't cut it. At over $12 a jar — the most expensive on the list — I can't find one reason to buy it again.