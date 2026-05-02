9 Trader Joe's Prepared Meals, Ranked Worst To Best

I don't even know where to begin with this one. Trader Joe's meat lasagna is a disjointed mess. I heated it in the conventional oven according to the instructions, and it looked and smelled fine when it came out, but once I dug into its layers, I uncovered a whole host of problems. The first glaring issue here is the pasta, which is gooey and gluey in some places, yet bone-dry and stiff along the edges. The fact that Trader Joe's has the audacity to call this pasta "delicate" is actually quite funny — take one look at how thick the ruffled ends of the noodles are, and I'm sure "delicate" is not a word that comes to mind.

There are three main components to the layers here. First is the meat, which consists of ground beef and Italian pork sausage. The flavor is fine, but there's not very much of it. Next is the cheese, which again was way too sparse. A lasagna should give you a nice cheese pull from mozzarella with every bite, but I never got that here. What cheese there was, both inside and on top, was oddly firm and not the glistening blanket of rich dairy goodness that I was hoping for. The sauces were the best part, with the tomato tangy, spicy, and flavorful, and a layer of rich cream sauce that mellowed it out. Unfortunately, the sauces weren't enough to save this dish.