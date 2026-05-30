Make The Best Lemon Meringue Pie With These 12 Baker-Approved Tips

I know that it's easiest to use bottled lemon juice or grab the kind that comes in those little lemon-shaped squeezers. But using these just doesn't create the same results as freshly-squeezed lemon juice. In fact, these packaged alternatives often make the lemon meringue pie come out tasting metallic or artificial, which is obviously something you don't want.

The amount of lemon juice you need will vary from one recipe to the next, but one of my favorite recipes calls for about ½ cup. Depending on the size of your fruit and how effectively you juice them, you may need between two and four lemons to get ½ cup of juice. When purchasing your pie ingredients from the store, I always recommend grabbing at least two more lemons than you think you need. You can always put those to use in something else, but you definitely don't want to get halfway done with your pie only to find out you don't have enough lemon juice.

If you have a specialized produce juicer, this step is really easy and only requires you to cut the fruit and pop it into the juicer. But, if you're like me and don't have one of those, you should start by firmly rolling your lemons on the countertop. Then, cut them in half lengthwise. Use a citrus squeezer, citrus reamer, or your hands to juice the lemon into a cup or bowl.