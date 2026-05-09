8 Store-Bought Chili Brands For Hot Dogs, Ranked Worst To Best

Is there any food more quintessentially American summer than hot dogs? They're quick, simple to make, and delicious. Even better, there are countless creative ways to dress them up so they taste different every time. Whether you begin with your standard beef hot dog or go the extra mile by starting with cheese-stuffed hot dogs, you can add any variation of mustard, ketchup, onions, relish, sauerkraut, shredded cheese, coleslaw, bacon, hot peppers, and so much more. One of my personal favorite ways to eat them is topped with hot dog chili. But it's been my experience that some canned hot dog chili brands just taste like dog food rather than the somewhat spicy, savory deliciousness I look for. The problem is that it's nearly impossible to determine which brands are worth your hard-earned money unless you go through the hassle of trying each one individually.

Of course, if you're here, you don't have to go through that taste-testing hassle because I already did it for you. I tasted eight store-bought chili brands for hot dogs and ranked them from worst to best based on taste, texture, and smell. My food industry background, love of hot dog chili, and previous work for the Daily Meal provided me with the foundation needed to confidently make these judgments. If you're interested, you can find my full methodology at the end of this article. Now, ready to discover your new favorite hot dog chili? Let's get into it.