I Tried 6 Breyers Ice Cream Flavors And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

Breyers is a classic ice cream brand that offers quite a few products with very limited ingredients, which is something I always appreciate. For example, its classic chocolate flavor contains only seven ingredients, which isn't all that much more than the three ingredients the brand's recipe called for when it began in 1866. Thanks to a combination of these few ingredients and consistent product quality, Breyers has been my family's go-to ice cream brand since I was a child. But, like most people, I have a few flavors I like, and I tend to stick to those rather than branching out. I started to wonder, "Which Breyers ice cream flavors are really worth buying?"

I was given an opportunity to answer this question by trying six Breyers ice cream flavors side-by-side to see how they stacked up. To determine ranking, I primarily considered taste, but texture and scent were smaller factors. A lifelong love affair with Breyers, my food industry background, and prior work creating rankings for Daily Meal gave me the background needed to make confident decisions. You can find a more detailed methodology at the end of this article if you're interested. Ready to discover which tub of ice cream to grab next time you have a craving for something cold and sweet? Let's get into it.