8 Chain Restaurant Margaritas, Ranked Worst To Best

Like many other classic cocktails, the origins of the margarita are hazy at best. There are at least a half-dozen claims to its invention, and we'll likely never know the true story. All that really matters, though, is that this drink has not only survived for ages — 70 years at least, and possibly closer to 100 — but it's thrived, and only grown in popularity. This is hardly surprising, given the margarita's simple recipe: tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice. Ratios for the perfect margarita vary from bartender to bartender, and it seems there are as many riffs out there as there are humans. The basic blueprint, however, results in a classic cocktail that balances its spiritous, sweet, and sour elements to create a perfectly refreshing drink that's both complex and easy to enjoy.

Thanks to the margarita's universal appeal, it's pretty much impossible to find a bar or restaurant that doesn't offer its own version. That includes the most popular national chain restaurants, all of which have at least one — and typically several — margarita options on their cocktail menus. As a longtime bartender and cocktail creator, I'm no stranger to the ins and outs of the margarita. An abundance of curiosity led me to wonder, which of these chains delivers the goods when it comes to this iconic drink? Eight margaritas were tasted and tested against each other. One reigned supreme. Read on to see how they fared.