Brownie Points For Jeni's — This Confetti Ice Cream Is Summer's MVP
Summer is almost here, and that means it's time for barbecues, beach days, swimming pools, and trips to your local ice cream shop for a cool treat. While it's fun to enjoy a stacked cone or an opulent sundae, you don't have to go far or wait in line for a sweet reprieve from the heat. When it comes to ice cream, you'll find some solid options at your local Target, including Jeni's 2026 summer collection, which features its new Confetti Brownie Batter flavor. Among several popular women-owned brands, this is one of the best and knows how to do things right, proudly making its ice cream with real cream. What started as a small scoop shop has grown into something massive, spreading flavorful joy across the country.
Jeni's is always coming up with creative flavors, like its exclusive Ted Lasso-themed ice cream. For summer 2026, they have a few new options to try. We dug into this Target exclusive (literally) to see what it's all about. This limited feature offers all the best notes: Rich chocolate, fudgy brownie, and some confetti sprinkles to add a pop of color and flavor. We've previously ranked Jeni's as one of the ultimate ice cream brands, so we're here to see if it's created another winner with its new Confetti Brownie Batter. Is it the next best way to endure the summer heat? Let's find out!
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Methodology
For this taste test, Jeni's was kind enough to send us some samples of its new 2026 summer collection. The triple-hitter line-up features Matchapolitan, Summer Berries & Passion Fruit, and of course, the Target-exclusive Confetti Brownie Batter. I dug into the cartons, looking for a balance of taste, texture, and overall satisfaction. Ice cream needs all three to be a winner in my book.
What does Jeni's Confetti Brownie Batter ice cream taste like?
When I pulled off the lid of Jeni's Confetti Brownie Batter ice cream, I was met with a rich brown coloring. Honestly, I was taken aback by how dark it was. This ice cream features a dark chocolate custard swirled with fudgy brownies and rainbow sprinkles. Think chewy boxed brownies when it comes to flavor profile.
For such a rich chocolate coloring, I was assuming the taste would lean toward dark chocolate, but it was surprisingly sweet. You definitely get the brownie batter vibe, with those promised fudgy notes shining through. But that chocolate richness is cut with the confetti aspect, adding notes of sweet cake into the mix.
In one sense, this ice cream flavor is something of an anomaly, in that it has depth with rich chocolate notes, while being quite sweet, and that sweetness lingers at the end. This flavor does offer a good bite, but it's not your typical chocolate ice cream experience. I can see the appeal and the intrigue.
Final Thoughts
Overall, Jeni's Confetti Brownie Batter is a solid ice cream option for the upcoming summer months. It was a lot sweeter than I expected (a little too sweet for my palate), but the flavors matched what the label promised and tasted great.
The texture is thick and creamy, offering a solid summer option that feels quintessential and nostalgic on those hot summer days. While the bite leaned sweet, with those confetti cake notes shining through the rich chocolate, the fudgy brownie profile was strong, creating a decent balance and giving a complex flavor profile.
Was this an absolute favorite? No, but the ice cream itself is great quality, delicious, and a solid way to enjoy a summer night. It's definitely worth a try before it's taken off the shelves. With the addition of the other unique flavors in the 2026 Summer Collection, you have a killer section for every night of the week and for every picky palate in your home.
Nutrition and availability for Jeni's Confetti Brownie Batter ice cream
Jeni's Confetti Brownie Batter features 330 calories in ⅔ cup of ice cream. It has 31 grams of sugar in one serving, 28 of which are added, with 18 grams of fat, 39 carbohydrates, and 5 grams of sugar.
When it comes to the ingredient list, the label starts strong with products like milk, cream, and cane sugar, but as it progresses, you'll find additives for color. However, a closer look shows those additives are natural, coming from things like espresso extract, vegetable juice, and turmeric. In the grand scheme of ice cream, Jeni's offers a solid mix of great taste and great ingredients.
You can find Jeni's Confetti Brownie Batter ice cream exclusively at Target (where you can also buy an array of great Good & Gather snacks, but the brand also ships nationwide directly from the Jeni's website. This unique flavor is part of the 2026 Summer Collection, so pick some up while the warmer months last. You can also check out the other two flavors: Matchapolitan and Summer Berries & Passion Fruit, which both also offer a refreshing treat.