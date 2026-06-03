Brownie Points For Jeni's — This Confetti Ice Cream Is Summer's MVP

Summer is almost here, and that means it's time for barbecues, beach days, swimming pools, and trips to your local ice cream shop for a cool treat. While it's fun to enjoy a stacked cone or an opulent sundae, you don't have to go far or wait in line for a sweet reprieve from the heat. When it comes to ice cream, you'll find some solid options at your local Target, including Jeni's 2026 summer collection, which features its new Confetti Brownie Batter flavor. Among several popular women-owned brands, this is one of the best and knows how to do things right, proudly making its ice cream with real cream. What started as a small scoop shop has grown into something massive, spreading flavorful joy across the country.

Jeni's is always coming up with creative flavors, like its exclusive Ted Lasso-themed ice cream. For summer 2026, they have a few new options to try. We dug into this Target exclusive (literally) to see what it's all about. This limited feature offers all the best notes: Rich chocolate, fudgy brownie, and some confetti sprinkles to add a pop of color and flavor. We've previously ranked Jeni's as one of the ultimate ice cream brands, so we're here to see if it's created another winner with its new Confetti Brownie Batter. Is it the next best way to endure the summer heat? Let's find out!

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