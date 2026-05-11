7 Essential Tips For Storing Cast-Iron Cookware

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Cast-iron cookware may not be as popular today as it once was, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a chef or baker who didn't have at least one of these items in their kitchen. Why? There are a slew of benefits to using cast-iron over alternatives like stainless steel or ceramics, such as greater durability, heat retention, and even cooking. Plus, these pieces can be quite versatile and even add a small amount of dietary iron to the foods you cook in them. But, these amazing cookware pieces require special care techniques to continue working properly — and these unique considerations even extend to how you store your cast-iron.

Coming from a Southern family that valued traditional cooking, learning how to use, clean, and store cast-iron cookware was mandatory in my household. Over the last three decades or so of cooking at home, I've continued to use those valuable skills to make some of my family's favorite dishes, like skillet cornbread and chicken-fried steak. During my professional cooking career, I also regularly made use of cast-iron cookware, providing me with even more expertise on the topic. Today, I'm going to impart some of that hard-earned wisdom with you, so you can skip some of the mistakes I've made in the past. If you want to keep your items free of rust and other damage, you need to know these essential tips for storing cast-iron cookware.