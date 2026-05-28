I Hung Out In The Brady Bunch Kitchen And It Was A Retro Wonderland

The Brady Experience is a brand new tour of a pretty old house. Located in North Hollywood, California, the "Brady Bunch" house has been a tourist attraction since the sitcom first debuted on television in 1969. Now, nearly 60 years since the premiere of America's first favorite family, the home at 11222 Dilling Street is sometimes called the second most photographed house in the country following The White House.

But the facade of the house was the only part that we saw on TV. While the exterior of the house was used as the establishing shot, all of the interior scenes were filmed on a sound stage just over the hill at the Paramount Studios Lot in Hollywood. It wasn't until HGTV purchased the house in 2018 that the home's interior matched what we watched on TV all those years ago. The program "A Very Brady Renovation" took an array of HGTV stars — as well as some of the Brady kids themselves — to completely redo the home to match what the "Brady Bunch" house should look like inside and out.

Following the renovation and subsequent television series, HGTV sold the house to the current owner in September 2023. Now, three years later, Tina Trahan is welcoming guests into the home for the very first time, allowing visitors to photograph not just the exterior, but every room of the Brady house. I got to check out the iconic kitchen before the house opened to the public.