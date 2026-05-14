Review: Oui Oui — Costco's Pistachio Croissant Is My New Love Language

Straight out of the box, the croissant itself was flaky, buttery, and fresh, making it the perfect base. The pistachio paste had just the right level of sweetness, not leaning too artificial or sugary. I appreciated that the bakery included the paste both inside and on top of the croissant because it felt like just the right pairing for the buttery flavor of the pastry. The chopped pistachios on top added a welcome crunch as well as a hint of salt that balanced the sweet flavors coming from the powdered sugar (no substitutes for powdered sugar here), and pistachio paste. The real nuts also gave a nice fresh note to each bite as well. All together, the flavors worked in perfect harmony.

But, when it comes to bakery items, I'm a firm believer that they almost always taste better after spending a couple of minutes in the toaster, so that's exactly what I did. I didn't think it was possible for this croissant to get any better, but the toaster worked its magic. The edges were crispy, and the croissant was even flakier than the first one. Powdered sugar and croissant crumbs littered my plate and counter after just one bite. The powdered sugar and pistachio paste became slightly melty and runny, which enhanced the flavors a little more, making the pastry lean closer into dessert territory than before. The pastry was a hit, for both myself and my parents, who couldn't believe the 6-pack of croissants cost just $9.99 at my local Costco.