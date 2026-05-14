Review: Oui Oui — Costco's Pistachio Croissant Is My New Love Language
If you've strolled through a grocery store or scrolled social media in the past couple of years, you've likely seen the Dubai chocolate trend that has gripped the food industry and shone a spotlight on pistachio as a flavor. It started with a fascination with Dubai chocolate bars, which are thick chocolate bars filled with a creamy pistachio paste mixed with a crunchy toasted shredded pastry called knafeh. But businesses have capitalized on the popularity of pistachios, and you'll find everything from pistachio lattes and ice cream to spreads and pesto. Now, Costco has jumped on the trend with its very own twice-baked pistachio-filled croissants.
The product hit the bakery alongside a pistachio cheesecake in May, right on the heels of the twice-baked chocolate-filled croissant in March. Now, I will admit I'm typically wary of the flavor trends that come and go on the internet, but these powdered sugar-dusted pastries looked a little too promising to pass up. I put my faith in the Costco bakery (which is undergoing some changes in 2026), and gave this pistachio croissant a try. Boy, am I glad that I did!
Methodology
I cracked these open as soon as I got home to give them an honest review while they were as fresh as possible. When it comes to pastries, texture and taste are arguably equally important, so I paid close attention to both factors. First, I tried the croissant straight out of the box. Meanwhile, I popped another croissant into the toaster oven for a few minutes to make it nice and crispy so that I could compare how the flavor and texture changed once toasted.
I paid close attention to the three main ingredients: pistachio paste (which is different from pistachio cream), chopped pistachios, and of course, the croissant itself. I took some notes on the key players individually and as a cohesive product to form a well-rounded opinion on the product. Here's how it went.
Taste test
Straight out of the box, the croissant itself was flaky, buttery, and fresh, making it the perfect base. The pistachio paste had just the right level of sweetness, not leaning too artificial or sugary. I appreciated that the bakery included the paste both inside and on top of the croissant because it felt like just the right pairing for the buttery flavor of the pastry. The chopped pistachios on top added a welcome crunch as well as a hint of salt that balanced the sweet flavors coming from the powdered sugar (no substitutes for powdered sugar here), and pistachio paste. The real nuts also gave a nice fresh note to each bite as well. All together, the flavors worked in perfect harmony.
But, when it comes to bakery items, I'm a firm believer that they almost always taste better after spending a couple of minutes in the toaster, so that's exactly what I did. I didn't think it was possible for this croissant to get any better, but the toaster worked its magic. The edges were crispy, and the croissant was even flakier than the first one. Powdered sugar and croissant crumbs littered my plate and counter after just one bite. The powdered sugar and pistachio paste became slightly melty and runny, which enhanced the flavors a little more, making the pastry lean closer into dessert territory than before. The pastry was a hit, for both myself and my parents, who couldn't believe the 6-pack of croissants cost just $9.99 at my local Costco.
Final thoughts
These croissants really surprised me and were nothing short of divine. In fact, they may have changed my whole mindset on the entire "flavor trend" craze. I would absolutely serve these at a brunch or as a dessert and I would toast them up to enhance all of the already delicious flavors.
The combination of sweet pistachio paste, light powdered sugar, fresh flaky croissant, and nutty notes from the pistachio crumbles would be excellent served alongside coffee or tea. I actually struggled to find a demerit for the croissant. The only downside was how messy it was, but that's the price you pay for a mouthwatering, flaky croissant that tastes as if it came from an authentic Parisian bakery.
Nutrition and availability
There are no calories or macros listed for the pastry, but the label does include allergen information. It lists wheat, egg, milk, soy, and tree nuts as ingredients and mentions that the product was made with equipment that has had contact with peanuts, tree nuts, and sesame. The main ingredients include the pistachio filling made with pistachio butter, almond, flour, powdered sugar, and vanilla bean — and the croissant made with wheat flour, butter, skimmed milk, sugar, eggs, and salt.
The bakery hasn't announced just how long the product will be available for, but like many of Costco's limited-time items, it may only be on shelves for about a month. If you're interested in giving it a try (which I highly recommend), then run to the warehouse sooner rather than later.