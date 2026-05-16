I Tried And Ranked 6 Seltzer Water Brands From Worst To Best

How some people can go hours without taking a sip of some type of beverage is beyond me because I'm a big drinker — by which I mean I always have some type of (non-alcoholic) drink on my person or nearby. Much of the time, this is something simple, like a standard bottle of water or a cup of my favorite coffee. Other times, I like to switch it up and inject some vibrant flavor into my routine. This might be a vanilla-flavored soda, a fruit smoothie, or a cup of juice. But my all-time favorite way to inject some flavor into my regular drink routine? Seltzer water. If you're like me and really enjoy this carbonated flavored water, you know that not all brands are created equally. How can you tell which are worth your hard-earned money?

Normally, I'd recommend the tedious task of trying all of the seltzer water brands available in your area. But the good news is you don't have to go on that (often disappointing) journey because I already did it for you. I tried six seltzer water brands available in my local area, and ranked them from worst to best based primarily on taste and carbonation. A great love of seltzer water and other relevant experiences helped me confidently make my placements. You can check out my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested. Now, without further ado, let's find out which brand of seltzer water is about to be your new favorite.