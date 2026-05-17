7 Grocery Store Bakery Chocolate Cakes, Ranked Worst To Best

We may take it for granted today, but the now-common chocolate cake is a relatively recent creation. The cocoa press, invented in 1828, made cocoa powder easier to come by, but even so, it wasn't until the 20th century that chocolate cakes — and cakes in general — began to resemble those we're familiar with today. Now, chocolate cake is found everywhere, from diners to high-end restaurants, upscale bakeries to, of course, your nearest grocery store.

While I generally believe that most bad chocolate cake is still good, some are certainly better than others — and when it comes to grocery stores that bake their own cakes, the difference in quality can be vast. Grocery store bakeries offer the convenience of picking up a cake quickly while you shop, perfect for any last-minute celebrations or if you just decide on a whim that it's time for a treat. The last thing you want, though, is to cut into that cake and find it's not as good as you were hoping for. With that in mind, I gathered chocolate cakes from seven grocery store bakeries in my local area, and tasted them to see which ones were best. Here they are, ranked from last to first place.