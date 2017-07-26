Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Is Working at a Pizzeria

Just because your parents are rich and famous actors, that doesn’t mean you don’t have to learn an occasional lesson about good, old-fashioned hard work. That’s something Ava Phillippe knows well — she’s spending her summer slinging pizzas at a local restaurant.

According to the New York Post, the 17-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe is spending her summer as a hostess at Los Angeles’ Neapolitan-style pizzeria Pizzana Apparently the restaurant employee is making many patrons do a double-take. She’s nearly a spitting image of her mother.Though Phillippe hasn’t quite yet used her famous parents’ Hollywood connections to break into the world of acting, she may have gotten the Pizzana gig thanks to her dear old mom and dad. Pizzana is a venture led by Candace and Charles Nelson of Sprinkles Cupcakes, who list Witherspoon among their friends, and is co-owned bystar Chris O’Donnell and his wife Caroline.Maybe next summer Ava can use her connections to land a spot atand’s, the California selection from The Daily Meal’s most recent