Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Is Working at a Pizzeria

Shutterstock
Just because your parents are rich and famous actors, that doesn’t mean you don’t have to learn an occasional lesson about good, old-fashioned hard work. That’s something Ava Phillippe knows well — she’s spending her summer slinging pizzas at a local restaurant.
The festival will be coming to Downtown Vegas from September 22 to 24, 2017
The birthplace of eggs Benedict and red velvet looks for the next iconic dish
For most of us, viewing the first total solar eclipse to stretch across the U.S. since 1918 will take some strategizing