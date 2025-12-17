The Struggling Fast Food Chain That's Closing Up To 200 Restaurants

For a few fast food consumers out there, Jack in the Box is a favorite. The popular chain does a lot of late-night business with often inebriated customers, similar to another stereotypically great place for partiers, White Castle. Unfortunately, this niche market hasn't been enough to keep the business healthy, and potentially hundreds of closures are imminent.

Jack in the Box recently announced a revitalization plan that includes 150 to 200 store closures. The majority of these locations have been open for over 30 years. Unfortunately for 80 to 120 of these stores, the final day of business will come before the end of 2025. The remaining underperforming restaurants are slated to close when their franchise agreements expire.

Jack in the Box likely wouldn't close any stores if it weren't the most salient business move, and the chain has faced serious pressures for a while. At the end of 2025, it reported a 7.4% decrease in same-store sales and a 6.6% drop in revenue year over year. Coupled with the trend of Americans eating out less in general, shuttering weak sales performers was likely necessary.