The 2 Big Changes Coming To Aldi In 2026

For nearly 50 years, Aldi has been providing quality products to U.S. customers for low prices, introducing new items regularly. Among the best new items in 2025 were Season's Choice chili lime waffle fries and new flavors of Benton's soft baked cookies. These brands are just some of the private labels that make up more than 90% of Aldi's products.

As of September 2025, the company started slowly rolling out new packaging with its own name instead, but only on a few items so far. One example is Baker's Corner dark melting wafers, which still dons that brand in the website image but is listed under the Aldi brand. Meanwhile, the image for the white melting wafers has the new packaging with the chain's name. Other products with the new branding include a variety of deli meat, cheese slices, guacamole, and potato salad. So shoppers are likely to see many more of the store's products appear on shelves with the Aldi name and a fresh look in 2026. On top of that, the company will use a few nicknames that loyal fans have given some items, such as Red Bag Chicken.

Chief executive officer Atty McGrath said in a press release, "The new look and feel of our products is the next step in our journey to modernize our simpler, quicker shopping experience. Now, it's easier than ever for shoppers to instantly spot the value and quality only Aldi can deliver." Chief commercial officer Scott Patton added, "Our customers already call our private labels 'Aldi brands,' and we're excited to officially recognize them with a name they can see and trust."