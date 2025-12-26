The 29-Year-Old Pizza Joint That's Closing Its Doors In New Jersey

In Bergen County, on the northern edge of New Jersey about 20 minutes outside of Manhattan, a popular pizzeria has sadly closed its doors after 29 years. In a post on Instagram, Napoli Pizza thanked all its loyal customers over the years. No details on the closing were given, other than having to manage many difficult situations. It certainly isn't alone – 2025 has been a rough year for restaurants.

Napoli was a true family business — the owner, Connie Panicucci, started working there when she was 22 and purchased the restaurant when she was 30. Her children could often be found behind the counter helping out. The pandemic was a difficult time; although the delivery side of the business went up, Napoli had regularly supplied pizzas to many schools that closed during that period.

Other than being a longstanding part of the Bergen County community, Napoli (and its owner) was also notable for its surprisingly popular social media presence. The restaurant got big on Instagram, gaining over 56,000 followers. However, this social media stardom wasn't all due to pizza — unfortunately, the majority of comments on the company's posts are men objectifying Panicucci's body, which most local coverage ignored. On her TikTok, where she posts various trends and promotions, she sometimes has to turn comments off.