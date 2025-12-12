This New Trader Joe's Item Makes An Instant Affogato
You may not find an affogato on many American menus, but they're often a feature of gelato shops and ice cream parlors in Europe, especially Italy. A scoop of vanilla ice cream or gelato is drowned — "affogato" in Italian — with a shot of hot espresso, which melts the frozen dessert into a creamy mixture of both hot and cold, bitter and sweet. It's a delightful treat, and thanks to Trader Joe's, you can easily have one anytime. The grocery store's instant affogato is exactly what it sounds like: A two-pack of vanilla nondairy frozen desserts with one instant coffee packet each. Pour the instant coffee in the middle, add one ounce of hot water, and enjoy.
Needless to say, it's not the most authentic affogato. Instant coffee is not espresso, and nondairy frozen dessert is neither ice cream nor gelato. This has some consumers skeptical of the product, but others who actually tried it were impressed. One user complained about the coffee's bitterness, which is likely meant to imitate the taste of espresso, but they were still satisfied with the dessert.
Things to know before trying Trader Joe's affogato
This is a coffee dessert, but strangely, Trader Joe's does not include any information on its caffeine content on the packaging. Trader Joe's frozen tiramisu packs a surprisingly caffeinated punch, which is also omitted from the packaging, but is equal to roughly two cups of coffee per serving. Given the uncertainty about the caffeine content of instant coffee concentrate, be mindful when drinking it in the evening.
If the bitterness of Trader Joe's affogato proves a bit much, but you still want an easy one, head to McDonald's to turn a McFlurry into an affogato. Simply order your sugary McFlurry of choice and a separate espresso shot — though some McDonald's locations may not sell espresso by itself, in which case you can ask for an Americano, which is hot water and espresso.
Another way to cut the bitterness of Trader Joe's affogato is to pair it with a hacked treat from the same store. With just a few extra ingredients, you can turn Trader Joe's crescent rolls into beignets. Cut the ready-to-bake dough into smaller pieces, fry them in hot oil, and dust them with powdered sugar. And if you want to do it New Orleans-style, bury them in sugar. Your palate will be begging for the bitterness of Trader Joe's affogato.