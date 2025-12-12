This is a coffee dessert, but strangely, Trader Joe's does not include any information on its caffeine content on the packaging. Trader Joe's frozen tiramisu packs a surprisingly caffeinated punch, which is also omitted from the packaging, but is equal to roughly two cups of coffee per serving. Given the uncertainty about the caffeine content of instant coffee concentrate, be mindful when drinking it in the evening.

If the bitterness of Trader Joe's affogato proves a bit much, but you still want an easy one, head to McDonald's to turn a McFlurry into an affogato. Simply order your sugary McFlurry of choice and a separate espresso shot — though some McDonald's locations may not sell espresso by itself, in which case you can ask for an Americano, which is hot water and espresso.

Another way to cut the bitterness of Trader Joe's affogato is to pair it with a hacked treat from the same store. With just a few extra ingredients, you can turn Trader Joe's crescent rolls into beignets. Cut the ready-to-bake dough into smaller pieces, fry them in hot oil, and dust them with powdered sugar. And if you want to do it New Orleans-style, bury them in sugar. Your palate will be begging for the bitterness of Trader Joe's affogato.