This Beloved Taco Bell Menu Item Is Making A Comeback (For A Limited Time)

Taco Bell is always reinventing its menu, presenting fresh new offerings to keep fans' mouths watering. Just last month, the restaurant launched the Fan Style Menu nationwide, featuring items created by customers. This month, the chain announced in a press release sent to Daily Meal that it's bringing back one of its most iconic items: the Quesarito.

Taco Bell's Quesarito launched in June 2014 after a successful test-market run. To make this item, the restaurant wrapped its signature seasoned beef and rice, low-fat sour cream, and chipotle sauce in a cheese-packed, grilled quesadilla and rolled it all into a burrito. The Quesarito had an expiration date, though, as the fast food chain removed it from the in-store menu in 2020 and from the app in 2023. Since then, fan demand for the item has only increased, prompting petitions, tributes, and ongoing pleas for its return.

The Quesarito will be available starting December 18 for a limited time, but only at participating locations and while supplies last. While Taco Bell has set the price at $5, the first 30,000 Taco Bell Rewards Members to order it via the restaurant app after 2 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, December 23 will be able to snag one for just $1. Taco Bell chief marketing officer Luis Restrepo said in the press release, "We heard our fans loud and clear. Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy."