This Beloved Taco Bell Menu Item Is Making A Comeback (For A Limited Time)
Taco Bell is always reinventing its menu, presenting fresh new offerings to keep fans' mouths watering. Just last month, the restaurant launched the Fan Style Menu nationwide, featuring items created by customers. This month, the chain announced in a press release sent to Daily Meal that it's bringing back one of its most iconic items: the Quesarito.
Taco Bell's Quesarito launched in June 2014 after a successful test-market run. To make this item, the restaurant wrapped its signature seasoned beef and rice, low-fat sour cream, and chipotle sauce in a cheese-packed, grilled quesadilla and rolled it all into a burrito. The Quesarito had an expiration date, though, as the fast food chain removed it from the in-store menu in 2020 and from the app in 2023. Since then, fan demand for the item has only increased, prompting petitions, tributes, and ongoing pleas for its return.
The Quesarito will be available starting December 18 for a limited time, but only at participating locations and while supplies last. While Taco Bell has set the price at $5, the first 30,000 Taco Bell Rewards Members to order it via the restaurant app after 2 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, December 23 will be able to snag one for just $1. Taco Bell chief marketing officer Luis Restrepo said in the press release, "We heard our fans loud and clear. Their passion turned the Quesarito into a Taco Bell legend and bringing it back for the holidays felt like the perfect way to celebrate that energy."
The Quesarito's rerelease is a full-circle moment (complete with a nod to NBA pro Nikola Jokić)
Along with giving fans what they want so that they don't have to go out of their way to make a Taco Bell Quesarito at home — at least over the holidays — Taco Bell is calling on NBA pro Nikola Jokić to try the menu item. That's because the Quesarito's 2014 launch commercial just happened to coincide with and interrupt the three-time MVP's draft moment. The unintended mishap became a highly replayed moment and was even dubbed the "Most Unexpected Draft Moment Ever" (per the Taco Bell press release), and it resurfaces every season.
Now, the chain is taking the moment in stride and dedicating the Quesarito's comeback to Jokić in the hopes that he might finally try it. Luis Restrepo even apologized for accidentally stealing the spotlight in the press release: "And as for the moment that helped keep its story alive — Jokić, we hope there are no hard feelings." In response to the callout, though, Jokić turned down the opportunity to try the menu item, saying, "It's nice they're finally apologizing. But no."