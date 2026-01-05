Costco's New Pie Is Fudgy, Nutty, And Weighs Nearly 4 Pounds
Costco is constantly releasing new desserts at its food court and in the Kirkland Signature Bakery. The food court's Caramel Brownie Sundae was a super decadent treat released in early October last year at less than $3. For January 2026, the Kirkland Signature Bakery is putting out a new brownie walnut pie that's eaven more heavy and decadent.
It seems like news of this Costco pie started making waves after social media user @costcohotfinds posted social media videos of the dessert. The pie is described as featuring chocolate brownie on a butter graham cracker crust topped with a chocolate ganache and walnuts.
What's even more impressive is that this super rich dessert weighs a whopping 60 ounces (3 pounds and 12 ounces) but is only priced at $21.99. That's a steal for anyone who loves chocolate considering that the crème brûlée bar cake Costco released in November of 2025, a new cake that puts a spin on a classic French dessert, was 38 ounces for about the same price.
The Brownie Walnut Pie isn't widely available yet
If you want to get your hands on Costco's new brownie walnut pie, you might have to wait a little longer. The dessert is so new that it doesn't look like the warehouse chain has been able to get it out to all of its stores yet. Daily Meal's research turned up several people across the country who have been reaching out on Facebook to find one but have been unlucky so far. Only a few have been able to find one and have posted about it.
While you wait for the brownie walnut pie to arrive at your local warehouse, there are several Costco bakery items that are worth it that may tide you over. The tuxedo chocolate mousse cake could give you the rich, sweet fix that you're looking for and was one of the best chocolate desserts at Costco in Daily Meal's ranking. You get 42 ounces of decadence for less than $20. On the other hand, the Kirkland Signature cinnamon coffee cake provides 30 ounces of dessert for less than $10. And you could always grab a cheap, single-serve treat at the food court to have while you're shopping or for the ride home.