Costco's New Pie Is Fudgy, Nutty, And Weighs Nearly 4 Pounds

Costco is constantly releasing new desserts at its food court and in the Kirkland Signature Bakery. The food court's Caramel Brownie Sundae was a super decadent treat released in early October last year at less than $3. For January 2026, the Kirkland Signature Bakery is putting out a new brownie walnut pie that's eaven more heavy and decadent.

It seems like news of this Costco pie started making waves after social media user @costcohotfinds posted social media videos of the dessert. The pie is described as featuring chocolate brownie on a butter graham cracker crust topped with a chocolate ganache and walnuts.

What's even more impressive is that this super rich dessert weighs a whopping 60 ounces (3 pounds and 12 ounces) but is only priced at $21.99. That's a steal for anyone who loves chocolate considering that the crème brûlée bar cake Costco released in November of 2025, a new cake that puts a spin on a classic French dessert, was 38 ounces for about the same price.