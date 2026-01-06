This Breakfast Chain Is Now Offering Bottomless Pancakes (But There's A Catch)

Some might be disappointed that IHOP's free bottomless pancakes only apply to plain old buttermilk. But when we made the ultimate ranking of IHOP pancakes, we actually found that the plain ones were the chain's best. They were well-cooked, perfectly complemented the syrup variety, and could easily be made to fit certain dietary restrictions.

Others, however, have disagreed. According to some, one of the things you'll probably want to avoid at IHOP is actually those same buttermilk pancakes. Some are disappointed by their small size (though the bottomless part somewhat erases this complaint), but others have griped about undercooked flapjacks, which are a bigger problem.

Whether or not you have good buttermilk pancakes at IHOP will likely come down to the individual restaurant and the employee making your meal. Whatever the case, although they are surprisingly high in sodium, at least they're not the unhealthiest IHOP pancakes. The New York Cheesecake version is a stack of four covered in glazed strawberries and whipped cream for 880 calories and 94% of a day's worth of sodium. But just three plates of the original variety will put you in a similar spot, plus whatever else is in the syrup and breakfast combo, so enjoy responsibly.