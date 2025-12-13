The French-Themed Bakery Chain That's Rising In Popularity
Bakeries were once common neighborhood fixtures, and a major multinational chain is trying to bring them back in its own way. Paris Baguette is not an exact replica of famous Parisian bakeries, but the French influence is obvious in its crisp, flaky croissants and unusually light cakes. Although it may be one of the foreign fast food chains you probably haven't heard of yet, years of consistent growth now mean that one might come to your town soon.
Debuting in the U.S. in 2015, the chain currently has over 260 stores in North America, about 5% of its over 4,000 global locations. However, that percentage is likely to grow, with major expansion underway in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. By 2030, it aims to have 1,000 American restaurants.
A restaurant chain doesn't reach this level of success without fans. One pleased Redditor says, "As far as chain cafes go they make some very good pastries." Multiple users also compliment the cakes, which one Reddit user describes as "lighter than air." But chain restaurants often evoke strong opinions, and not everyone is so excited about Paris Baguette.
How Parisian is Paris Baguette, really?
Despite its outspoken fans, this bakery chain is the subject of numerous complaints online about poor customer service, long wait times, and unreasonable prices. Others seem to feel deceived by the name. One Reddit user says, "They should call it Seoul Baguette. It's fine, but it does not even resemble a French boulangerie."
As suggested, Paris Baguette is actually a Korean company that grew across East Asia before entering Western markets. This is reflected in the food, which features a mix of croissants, tarts, and cakes as well as mochi donuts, red bean bread, pizza pastries, and other global influences. (Baguettes are on the menu, but the chain mostly uses other breads for sandwiches.)
Paris Baguette does exist in Paris, where some say it more closely resembles a boulangerie, but chain bakeries are generally unpopular with Parisians, and this one is no exception. Nonetheless, Paris Baguette's long-running success and ambitious goals make it one of the rising restaurant chains set to take over in 2026 – even if it's somewhat shunned in Paris itself.