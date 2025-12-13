The French-Themed Bakery Chain That's Rising In Popularity

Bakeries were once common neighborhood fixtures, and a major multinational chain is trying to bring them back in its own way. Paris Baguette is not an exact replica of famous Parisian bakeries, but the French influence is obvious in its crisp, flaky croissants and unusually light cakes. Although it may be one of the foreign fast food chains you probably haven't heard of yet, years of consistent growth now mean that one might come to your town soon.

Debuting in the U.S. in 2015, the chain currently has over 260 stores in North America, about 5% of its over 4,000 global locations. However, that percentage is likely to grow, with major expansion underway in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. By 2030, it aims to have 1,000 American restaurants.

A restaurant chain doesn't reach this level of success without fans. One pleased Redditor says, "As far as chain cafes go they make some very good pastries." Multiple users also compliment the cakes, which one Reddit user describes as "lighter than air." But chain restaurants often evoke strong opinions, and not everyone is so excited about Paris Baguette.