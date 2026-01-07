New US Food Pyramid Recommends More Protein And Less Whole Grain

The U.S. Health & Human Services Department, which is led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., released new dietary guidelines and a new food pyramid for Americans. The guideline emphasizes eating fewer whole grains and more meat. It also encourages adding more full-fat dairy, fruits, and vegetables to your diet, while cutting back on refined sugar and highly processed foods. During a White House press conference, RFK Jr. stated, "My message is clear, eat real food," per CNN. According to NBC, he also declared that these new guidelines will "revolutionize our nation's food culture and make America healthy."

The new food pyramid looks starkly different from the previous MyPlate visual guide, which encouraged individuals to eat equal parts protein, grains, fruit, and veggies alongside a smaller portion of dairy. The new food pyramid depicts proteins (including steak, salmon, and chicken) at the top of the upside down pyramid alongside dairy and vegetables. Underneath that, there are healthy fats (such as avocado or olive oil), and fruit. Then, under a line, there are whole grains down at the bottom, at the narrowest point of the pyramid.

Specifically, the guidelines encourage Americans to eat protein at every meal. And while guide states that a variety of protein should be consumed — red meat and poultry, as well as plant-based sources — it also doubles the amount of recommended protein for individuals. Eating red meat often has its pros and cons. While it's good for building muscle and getting your body the iron it needs, it can also lead to an increased risk of heart disease and too much saturated fat.